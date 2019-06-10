Monday, June 10, 2019
Gender-Bending Comedian Eddie Izzard Brings New Comedy Act to the Majestic
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:19 PM
Gender-bending, surreal storyteller Eddie Izzard always has a few irons in the fire, dividing his time between an ever-lengthening list of film and television roles, political activism, live performances and literally running marathons. On top of it all, five years ago Izzard began performing in French, German and Spanish, despite lacking fluency in the latter two languages beforehand. Never one to lose momentum, he workshopped the material for his latest show, Wunderbar, in French and German before finalizing the set in English. Wunderbar features Izzard at his finest, telling stories in a free-flowing, stream-of-consciousness style that relay his unique perspective on life, love, history and more.
$49.50-$66.50, Wed June 12, 8pm, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$66.50
Comedy
