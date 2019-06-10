Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 10, 2019

Gender-Bending Comedian Eddie Izzard Brings New Comedy Act to the Majestic

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EDDIE IZZARD
  • Courtesy of Eddie Izzard
Gender-bending, surreal storyteller Eddie Izzard always has a few irons in the fire, dividing his time between an ever-lengthening list of film and television roles, political activism, live performances and literally running marathons. On top of it all, five years ago Izzard began performing in French, German and Spanish, despite lacking fluency in the latter two languages beforehand. Never one to lose momentum, he workshopped the material for his latest show, Wunderbar, in French and German before finalizing the set in English. Wunderbar features Izzard at his finest, telling stories in a free-flowing, stream-of-consciousness style that relay his unique perspective on life, love, history and more.

$49.50-$66.50, Wed June 12, 8pm, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$66.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

    Staff Pick
    Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Wed., June 12, 8 p.m. $49.50-$66.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Summer Edition of PechaKucha Brings Eclectic Lineup to San Antonio Read More

  2. Slab Cinema and Hemisfair to Screen Star Wars For Free This Summer Read More

  3. Voted 2018 BEST Children and Baby Boutique: Bambinos Invites YOU to Shop Small All Summer! Read More

  4. Weekend Plans a Disaster? Stream These Four New Apocalyptic Titles Instead Read More

  5. Young German Artists Take Over Blue Star’s Terminal 136 as Part of Cultural Exchange with UTSA Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...