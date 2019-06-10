Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 10, 2019

Socially Conscious SPARK Theatre Brings Absurdist Comedy Mad Gravity to the Tobin for a Weekend Engagement

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SPARK THEATRE CO.
  • Courtesy of SPARK Theatre Co.
You'd think a play about a couple of Dada performance artists who play out their lives at home in front of an audience each evening would be enough of a premise, but Mad Gravity has even more in store for the audience — including but not limited to its active participation.

When performance artists Archie and Eudora invite the conservative parents of their daughter's beau over to hash out their children's wedding plans, all hell breaks loose when the straight-laced couple realize that they'll be having this "private" conversation in front of a live audience. To top it all off, they soon notice a comet streaking across the sky, only to realize that it just might be on a collision course with the planet.

For its third production, "socially minded theater company" SPARK Theatre puts its own twist on William Missouri Downs' farce with "gender-blind casting and unique production choices" that will take the patently absurd, fourth-wall breaking work of theater to a whole new level.

Mad Gravity is directed by SPARK Theatre founder Lara Benavides and stars James Reyes as Eudora, Tony Shanklin as Archie, Jeff Riley as Dr. Joe, Karly Behrens as Dakota and Benavides as Mary.



$24, 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. June 14-15, 3 p.m. Sat. June 15, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Event Details Spark Theatre Company Presents Mad Gravity
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: June 14-15, 8 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 3 p.m.
Price: $24
Buy Tickets
Special Events and Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Spark Theatre Company Presents Mad Gravity

    User Submitted
    Spark Theatre Company Presents Mad Gravity @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • June 14-15, 8 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 3 p.m. $24
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video Read More

  2. Summer Edition of PechaKucha Brings Eclectic Lineup to San Antonio Read More

  3. Voted 2018 BEST Children and Baby Boutique: Bambinos Invites YOU to Shop Small All Summer! Read More

  4. Slab Cinema and Hemisfair to Screen Star Wars For Free This Summer Read More

  5. Weekend Plans a Disaster? Stream These Four New Apocalyptic Titles Instead Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...