Socially Conscious SPARK Theatre Brings Absurdist Comedy Mad Gravity to the Tobin for a Weekend Engagement

Spark Theatre Company Presents Mad Gravity
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: June 14-15, 8 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 3 p.m.
Price: $24

You'd think a play about a couple of Dada performance artists who play out their lives at home in front of an audience each evening would be enough of a premise, buthas even more in store for the audience — including but not limited to its active participation.When performance artists Archie and Eudora invite the conservative parents of their daughter's beau over to hash out their children's wedding plans, all hell breaks loose when the straight-laced couple realize that they'll be having this "private" conversation in front of a live audience. To top it all off, they soon notice a comet streaking across the sky, only to realize that it just might be on a collision course with the planet.For its third production, "socially minded theater company" SPARK Theatre puts its own twist on William Missouri Downs' farce with "gender-blind casting and unique production choices" that will take the patently absurd, fourth-wall breaking work of theater to a whole new level.is directed by SPARK Theatre founder Lara Benavides and stars James Reyes as Eudora, Tony Shanklin as Archie, Jeff Riley as Dr. Joe, Karly Behrens as Dakota and Benavides as Mary.