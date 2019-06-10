Email
Monday, June 10, 2019

Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:26 PM

If you need a bit of heartwarming news to brighten your Monday, here it is.

The ever-loyal Dejounte Murray, who sat out the past season with a devastating ACL injury, took to social media to congratulate his brother Nate for graduating from Brandeis High School with honors. He also posted a video of his baby bro seeing the gift Murray gave him for his accomplishment.
To My Younger Brother Nate, I Love You And I’m So Thankful For You. 10 Months Ago When You Cried And Asked To Move With Me Because You Was Depressed And Scared For Your Life And The Fact That You Didn’t Have A Male Figure There 24/7 Teaching You Right From Wrong I Had No Choice To Take You In And Become Your Guardian. One Thing I Made Clear When You Came Was That I Ain’t Your Mother Or Father But I’m Going To Be The Best Big Brother And Teach You Right From Wrong And Help You Grow As A Young Man. I Am In Tears Writing This Because All You Ever Wanted Was A Opportunity To Be The Best Young Man You Can Be And Since The Day You Moved With Me You Been The Most Respectful Person I Ever Met, You Didn’t Miss One Day Of School, On Honor Roll With A GPA 3.8 And Little Bro I Just Want To Tell You This Is The Beginning For You And God Has A PLAN For You. I Hope You Enjoy Your New And First Car 2019 Dodge Challenger!!! 💯😥😓🖤 I Love You Nate And I Will Be Here For You Forever Baby Brother!!! @n5murray @n5murray 🤘🏽🤟🏽💪🏽 #TeamMurray🖤🎓

That's right: Nate will be rolling through San Antonio in a new purple Dodge Challenger.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Murray said that Nate told him he was depressed, prompting the teen to relocated from Seattle to the Alamo City. Since then, Murray has been a father figure to Nate. The Spurs star went on to commend his brother for being "the most respectful person I ever met" and finishing high school with a 3.8 GPA.

Plenty of folks joined in the online congratulations, adding that Murray's Instagram post hit them right in the feels.

