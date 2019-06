Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video

Proud of anyone that can make honor roll. I wish I would have hit the books harder. Glad you are able to do this for your brother. Big heart sir. — Brandon Tucker (@ninja_viking1) June 10, 2019

If you need a bit of heartwarming news to brighten your Monday, here it is.The ever-loyal Dejounte Murray, who sat out the past season with a devastating ACL injury, took to social media to congratulate his brother Nate for graduating from Brandeis High School with honors . He also posted a video of his baby bro seeing the gift Murray gave him for his accomplishment.That's right: Nate will be rolling through San Antonio in a new purple Dodge Challenger.In a lengthy Instagram post, Murray said that Nate told him he was depressed, prompting the teen to relocated from Seattle to the Alamo City. Since then, Murray has been a father figure to Nate. The Spurs star went on to commend his brother for being "the most respectful person I ever met" and finishing high school with a 3.8 GPA.Plenty of folks joined in the online congratulations, adding that Murray's Instagram post hit them right in the feels.