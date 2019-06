Alamo City Opera To Shut Down in the Wake of the Death of Founder Mark Richter

Facebook

A 2012 photo of Mark Richter (center) with former Mayor Phil Hardberger and County Judge Nelson Wolff.

After Mark Richter's sudden death in late April, the fate of his opera company, Alamo City Opera, hung in the balance. At first, the organization cancelledthe planned final entry in its 2018-2019 season, but as of last Thursday the board decided to dissolve the company as a whole.Known for chamber performances of operas including Astor Piazzolla's tango operaand Daniel Catán's, Alamo City opera was originally founded in 2012 under the name Opera Piccola. The company's final production,, a 75-minute opera centered on a transgender character, was performed at UTSA's Buena Vista theater in January.The originally planned 2019-2020 season, which includedand, has been cancelled, and the company's website has already been shut down.