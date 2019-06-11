Email
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Alamo City Opera To Shut Down in the Wake of the Death of Founder Mark Richter

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM

A 2012 photo of Mark Richter (center) with former Mayor Phil Hardberger and County Judge Nelson Wolff. - FACEBOOK
  • A 2012 photo of Mark Richter (center) with former Mayor Phil Hardberger and County Judge Nelson Wolff.
After Mark Richter's sudden death in late April, the fate of his opera company, Alamo City Opera, hung in the balance. At first, the organization cancelled Soldier Songs, the planned final entry in its 2018-2019 season, but as of last Thursday the board decided to dissolve the company as a whole.

Known for chamber performances of operas including Astor Piazzolla's tango opera María de Buenos Aires and Daniel Catán's La Hija de Rappaccini, Alamo City opera was originally founded in 2012 under the name Opera Piccola. The company's final production, As One, a 75-minute opera centered on a transgender character, was performed at UTSA's Buena Vista theater in January.

The originally planned 2019-2020 season, which included Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena, Frida and The Threepenny Opera, has been cancelled, and the company's website has already been shut down.

