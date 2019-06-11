Email
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Semi-Apocalyptic Drama Sink, Florida, Sink to Make World Premiere at Public Theater of San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PUBLIC THEATER OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Public Theater of San Antonio
A new play has risen from the depths and washed ashore at The Public Theater. As part of The Public’s Fresh Ink program, Shannon Jarrell-Ivey directs the world premiere of David Kimple’s near-future, semi-apocalyptic drama Sink, Florida, Sink.

In the face of a 12th successive hurricane (climate change much?), Violet (Alyx Irene Gonzales), Sebastian (Ivan A. Ortega) and the other remaining residents of coastal hamlet Cocoa Beach must fight to keep their heads above water in more ways than one. While doing everything they can to keep their home afloat, Violet and Sebastian must confront a whole other storm when a mysterious stranger from their past reappears in town. Truly, in Cocoa Beach, it’s not just the hurricane-force winds you have to weather.

$10-$35, 7:30pm Thu-Sat, 2pm Sun (through Jun 30), Cellar Theater, 800 West Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
ArtSlut

