Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Celebrity Fan Fest Returns to San Antonio with Stacked Lineup

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PMX EVENTS
  • Courtesy of PMX Events
Seven months after its launch, Celebrity Fan Fest is back again, this time in a new venue — the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall.

After last year’s DC Comics-centric event, CFF is riding the Avengers: Endgame wave with a guest list featuring Marvel stars Paul Bettany (Vision), Benedict Wong (Wong), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser).

DC fans aren’t left out, though, as Jason Momoa returns, bringing along Aquaman co-star Amber Heard. Action hero Dolph Lundgren, Star Trek’s Walter Koenig and WWE stars Finn Balór and Becky Lynch will also make appearances, and the con’s slate of guest artists includes San Antonio illustrator John Picacio, official Star Wars artist Steve Anderson and comic book creators Wes Hartman, Bill Williams and Timothy Lim.

$20-$499, 2-9pm Fri June 14, 10am-9pm Sat June 15, 10am-7pm Sun June 16, Freeman Coliseum & Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, pmxevents.com.
Event Details Celebrity Fan Fest
@ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall
3201 E Houston St
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 14, 2-9 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: $20-$499
Special Events
Map

