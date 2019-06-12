Celebrity Fan Fest Returns to San Antonio with Stacked Lineup

click to enlarge
Seven months after its launch, Celebrity Fan Fest is back again, this time in a new venue — the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall.
After last year’s DC Comics-centric event, CFF is riding the Avengers: Endgame
wave with a guest list featuring Marvel stars Paul Bettany (Vision), Benedict Wong (Wong), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser).
DC fans aren’t left out, though, as Jason Momoa returns, bringing along Aquaman
co-star Amber Heard. Action hero Dolph Lundgren, Star Trek
’s Walter Koenig and WWE stars Finn Balór and Becky Lynch will also make appearances, and the con’s slate of guest artists includes San Antonio illustrator John Picacio, official Star Wars
artist Steve Anderson and comic book creators Wes Hartman, Bill Williams and Timothy Lim.
$20-$499, 2-9pm Fri June 14, 10am-9pm Sat June 15, 10am-7pm Sun June 16, Freeman Coliseum & Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, pmxevents.com.
