Celebrity Fan Fest Returns to San Antonio with Stacked Lineup

Event Details Celebrity Fan Fest @ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall 3201 E Houston St Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 14, 2-9 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Price: $20-$499 Special Events Map

Seven months after its launch, Celebrity Fan Fest is back again, this time in a new venue — the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall.After last year’s DC Comics-centric event, CFF is riding thewave with a guest list featuring Marvel stars Paul Bettany (Vision), Benedict Wong (Wong), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser).DC fans aren’t left out, though, as Jason Momoa returns, bringing alongco-star Amber Heard. Action hero Dolph Lundgren,’s Walter Koenig and WWE stars Finn Balór and Becky Lynch will also make appearances, and the con’s slate of guest artists includes San Antonio illustrator John Picacio, officialartist Steve Anderson and comic book creators Wes Hartman, Bill Williams and Timothy Lim.