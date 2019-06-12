Clamp Light Gallery to Showcase Six Texas-Based Artists in 'Intersectionality of Inquiry'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery

Audrya Flores

click to enlarge Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery

Laura Latimer

Event Details "Intersectionality of Inquiry" @ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery 1704 Blanco Road San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 14, 7-10 p.m. Price: Free Art Map

Curated by Sarah Castillo, the latest exhibition at Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery features six Texan artists whose "trajectories of contextual and material choices that all work to address personal questions that are captivating and spatial in their art form." The exhibition, which opens Friday June 14, will feature installations crafted from a variety of mediums by Ana Lucia Carbajal, Audrya Flores, Carly Garza, Laura Latimer, Abby Sherrill and Jasmine Zelaya, each of whom applied to Clamp Light's 2019 open call for artists.From Flores' invitation to engage in a symbolic exchange with a vulture to Latimer's verdant and twining sculptures comprised of manmade detritus, thevaried yet complementary installations investigate identity, familial and ecological roots, human connection to natural and manmade relics, symbiotic relationships and how to confront and release stress and fear in the modern world."I thought it would be great to present this group together for their various but similar trajectories of contextual and material choices that all work to address personal questions that are captivating and spatial in their art form," Castillo says. "I appreciate the diverse, but yet connected queries — symbiotic relationships, ecofeminism, cognitive development and fear, embodiment in identity politics, the sacred in manmade and natural environments and familial oppressions."The exhibition will remain on view by appointment through July 6.