Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Clamp Light Gallery to Showcase Six Texas-Based Artists in 'Intersectionality of Inquiry'

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge Audrya Flores - COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS AND GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery
  • Audrya Flores
Curated by Sarah Castillo, the latest exhibition at Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery features six Texan artists whose "trajectories of contextual and material choices that all work to address personal questions that are captivating and spatial in their art form." The exhibition, which opens Friday June 14, will feature installations crafted from a variety of mediums by Ana Lucia Carbajal, Audrya Flores, Carly Garza, Laura Latimer, Abby Sherrill and Jasmine Zelaya, each of whom applied to Clamp Light's 2019 open call for artists.

From Flores' invitation to engage in a symbolic exchange with a vulture to Latimer's verdant and twining sculptures comprised of manmade detritus, the 
click to enlarge Laura Latimer - COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS AND GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery
  • Laura Latimer
varied yet complementary installations investigate identity, familial and ecological roots, human connection to natural and manmade relics, symbiotic relationships and how to confront and release stress and fear in the modern world.

"I thought it would be great to present this group together for their various but similar trajectories of contextual and material choices that all work to address personal questions that are captivating and spatial in their art form," Castillo says. "I appreciate the diverse, but yet connected queries — symbiotic relationships, ecofeminism, cognitive development and fear, embodiment in identity politics, the sacred in manmade and natural environments and familial oppressions."

The exhibition will remain on view by appointment through July 6.



Free, 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 14, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Rd., clamplightsa.com
Event Details "Intersectionality of Inquiry"
@ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
1704 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 14, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • "Intersectionality of Inquiry"

    "Intersectionality of Inquiry" @ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery

    • Fri., June 14, 7-10 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo City Opera To Shut Down in the Wake of the Death of Founder Mark Richter Read More

  2. Famed Texas Writer and Photographer Bill Wittliff Dies at 79 Read More

  3. Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video Read More

  4. Former Spur Tony Parker is Officially Retired from the NBA Read More

  5. Semi-Apocalyptic Drama Sink, Florida, Sink to Make World Premiere at Public Theater of San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...