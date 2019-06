Eric Andre Will Hit The Tobin Center with His 'Legalize Everything' Stand Up Tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eric Andre

Event Details Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m. Price: $35-$49.75 Comedy Map

Comedian Eric Andre will make a quick stop at San Antonio's Tobin Center in October as part of what he's calling his "biggest world tour ever." Andre cemented his style as a surrealistic shock jock with his 2012-2016 Adult Swim parodic talk show, which featured pranks, sketches and what can only loosely be called "interview segments." Plus, it's the source of a veritable proliferation of memes Andre's resume also includes slew of TV appearances on shows likeand Matt Groening's, and he voices Scar's hyena sidekick Azizi in the upcoming remake ofTickets for the show don't go on sale until Friday, but you can take advantage of a pre-sale starting Wednesday with the password RANCH.