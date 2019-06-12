Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Eric Andre Will Hit The Tobin Center with His 'Legalize Everything' Stand Up Tour
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
Comedian Eric Andre will make a quick stop at San Antonio's Tobin Center in October as part of what he's calling
his "biggest world tour ever." Andre cemented his style as a surrealistic shock jock with his 2012-2016 Adult Swim parodic talk show The Eric Andre Show
, which featured pranks, sketches and what can only loosely be called "interview segments." Plus, it's the source
of a veritable proliferation
of memes
.
Andre's resume also includes slew of TV appearances on shows like Two Broke Girls
, Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23
and Matt Groening's Disenchantment
, and he voices Scar's hyena sidekick Azizi in the upcoming remake of The Lion King
.
Tickets for the show don't go on sale until Friday, but you can take advantage of a pre-sale
starting Wednesday with the password RANCH.
$35-$49.75, 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
Price:
$35-$49.75
Comedy
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Eric Andre, stand-up, The Eric Andre Show, Tobin Center, Adult Swim, comedy, Image