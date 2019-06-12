Email
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Eric Andre Will Hit The Tobin Center with His 'Legalize Everything' Stand Up Tour

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ERIC ANDRE
  • Courtesy of Eric Andre
Comedian Eric Andre will make a quick stop at San Antonio's Tobin Center in October as part of what he's calling his "biggest world tour ever." Andre cemented his style as a surrealistic shock jock with his 2012-2016 Adult Swim parodic talk show The Eric Andre Show, which featured pranks, sketches and what can only loosely be called "interview segments." Plus, it's the source of a veritable proliferation of memes.

Andre's resume also includes slew of TV appearances on shows like Two Broke Girls, Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 and Matt Groening's Disenchantment, and he voices Scar's hyena sidekick Azizi in the upcoming remake of The Lion King.

Tickets for the show don't go on sale until Friday, but you can take advantage of a pre-sale starting Wednesday with the password RANCH.

$35-$49.75, 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Event Details Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
Price: $35-$49.75
Comedy
Map
