Horror Film Series Revoltingxreviews Returns for One Night Only with Summer-Themed Double Feature

Event Details Revoltingxreviews: Sleepaway Camp and Dead Alive @ La Botánica 2911 N. Saint Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

La Botánica is hosting horror film series Revoltingxreviews for a special pop-up double feature of two cult classics: Peter Jackson's entry into the zombie oeuvreand shocking summer camp slasherAn early directorial entry by Jackson,(originally released asin New Zealand) is a low-budget slapstick zombie comedy with stupefying levels of blood and gore that'll impress even the most jadedhorror fans. While the effects inaren't nearly as impressive, the film is delightfully shocking in its own right for reasons that can't be explained without spoiling the whole thing.To ramp up the fun, there'll be trivia, prizes, drink specials and a very special performance by hometown horror queen Miss Taint, "the most glamorous creature of the night you've ever seen."If you haven't figured it out by now, the flix on deck are gratuitously violent and feature a healthy dose of nudity, so if that's not your cuppa tea, then give La Botánica a wide berth on Friday.