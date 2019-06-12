Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Horror Film Series Revoltingxreviews Returns for One Night Only with Summer-Themed Double Feature

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GABBY GARZA
La Botánica is hosting horror film series Revoltingxreviews for a special pop-up double feature of two cult classics: Peter Jackson's entry into the zombie oeuvre Dead Alive and shocking summer camp slasher Sleepaway Camp.

An early directorial entry by Jackson, Dead Alive (originally released as Braindead in New Zealand) is a low-budget slapstick zombie comedy with stupefying levels of blood and gore that'll impress even the most jaded
click to enlarge JAYCOB PUENTE
 horror fans. While the effects in Sleepaway Camp aren't nearly as impressive, the film is delightfully shocking in its own right for reasons that can't be explained without spoiling the whole thing.

To ramp up the fun, there'll be trivia, prizes, drink specials and a very special  performance by hometown horror queen Miss Taint, "the most glamorous creature of the night you've ever seen."

If you haven't figured it out by now, the flix on deck are gratuitously violent and feature a healthy dose of nudity, so if that's not your cuppa tea, then give La Botánica a wide berth on Friday.

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, La Botánica, 2911 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 706- 0702, vivalabotanica.com
Event Details Revoltingxreviews: Sleepaway Camp and Dead Alive
@ La Botánica
2911 N. Saint Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Revoltingxreviews: Sleepaway Camp and Dead Alive

    Revoltingxreviews: Sleepaway Camp and Dead Alive @ La Botánica

    • Fri., June 14, 8 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo City Opera To Shut Down in the Wake of the Death of Founder Mark Richter Read More

  2. Spurs' Dejounte Murray Buys Car for Brother Following High School Graduation, Posts Emotional Video Read More

  3. Famed Texas Writer and Photographer Bill Wittliff Dies at 79 Read More

  4. Former Spur Tony Parker is Officially Retired from the NBA Read More

  5. Semi-Apocalyptic Drama Sink, Florida, Sink to Make World Premiere at Public Theater of San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...