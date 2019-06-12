Horror Film Series Revoltingxreviews Returns for One Night Only with Summer-Themed Double Feature

click to enlarge
La Botánica is hosting horror film series Revoltingxreviews for a special pop-up double feature of two cult classics: Peter Jackson's entry into the zombie oeuvre Dead Alive
and shocking summer camp slasher Sleepaway Camp
.
An early directorial entry by Jackson, Dead Alive
(originally released as Braindead
in New Zealand) is a low-budget slapstick zombie comedy with stupefying levels of blood and gore
that'll impress even the most jaded
click to enlarge
horror fans. While the effects in Sleepaway Camp
aren't nearly as impressive, the film is delightfully shocking in its own right for reasons that can't be explained without spoiling the whole thing.
To ramp up the fun, there'll be trivia, prizes, drink specials and a very special performance by hometown horror queen Miss Taint, "the most glamorous
creature of the night you've ever seen."
If you haven't figured it out by now, the flix on deck are gratuitously violent and feature a healthy dose of nudity, so if that's not your cuppa tea, then give La Botánica a wide berth on Friday.
Free, 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, La Botánica, 2911 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 706- 0702, vivalabotanica.com
@ La Botánica
2911 N. Saint Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m.
Price:
Free
Film
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.