San Antonio Symphony's 'Cirque Musica: Crescendo' Puts Aerial Feats on Display Alongside Impressive Music Program

Event Details Cirque Musica Presents: Crescendo @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m. and Sat., June 15, 8 p.m. Price: $10-$96 Classical Music Map

Forget the round top — the San Antonio Symphony is bringing the circus to the Tobin stage for Cirque Musica: Crescendo. Cirque Musica’s troupe of international cirque artists have choreographed aerial and acrobatic feats to accompany a program of beloved music featuring everything from Gustav Holst to John Williams. Immerse yourself in the historic world of the circus with traditional acts that include everything from contortionists to strongmen, enhanced by a live performance by the Symphony’s esteemed musicians. Familiar strains from Bolero, Night on Bald Mountain and more will caress your ears as you witness the physics-defying stunts of the troupe’s performers, whose talent you may swear is almost inhuman.