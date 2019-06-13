8 South Side Attractions Every San Antonian Should Visit

On any given day, San Antonians have so much to see and do. However, this time of year, residents and tourists alike hit the roads in search of things to do. Here are some local spots on the city's South Side to visit that won't break the bank and promise a good time.
Confluence Park
-
San Antonio River Foundation
Managed by the San Antonio River Foundation, Confluence Park was opened in March of 2018. This park was built with four things in mind: culture, education, ecology and recreation. It combines these things so that people who visit can learn something while they play, relax or connect with each other and nature. Park elements include a site-wide water catchment system, the multi-purpose Estela Avery Education Center where classes and events are held, and much more. The park also provides easy access to the Mission Reach
, the country's largest urban environmental restoration project. You can enjoy the various hiking, biking, and paddling trails that are offered. 310 W Mitchell St.
Mission Open Air Flea Market
The Mission Open Air Flea Market is a South Side staple and has been for 28 years. According to their website, they have about 2,000 vendors serving more than 30,000 shoppers weekly on over 50 acres of land. You can find pretty much anything under the sun at this bargain hunter's dream. There are several acres of free parking around the market, and shopping carts are available for use on the grounds. 707 Moursund Blvd.
Pica Pica Plaza
click to enlarge
Pica Pica Plaza is located conveniently off of Military Drive in the heart of the South Side. It is an ‘open-air’ street market but enclosed in a modern, climate-controlled environment. Inspired by Mercados in Latin America
, the colorful hybrid design combines traditional Latino heritage with contemporary cultural influences in a family friendly, festive environment. It offers visitors plenty of options when it comes to purchasing items, as well as food and drink booths, and even Flipz Trampoline Park
located next door. Many events
are held at Pica Pica throughout the year to celebrate holidays and special occasions. There is also a ballroom owned by PicaPica that is available for rental
for events. 910 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
-
Instagram / @jess_frazier
San Antonio is known for its rich history and culture, and the San Antonio Missions that still stand today are living proof that it is alive and well. According to their website, over a million people
visit the National Historical Park every year to tour the sites and learn more about what made them so important to our city. Whether you are a resident or visitor, this place is a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a day out and about. The four mission sites lay as a chain south of downtown along the San Antonio River. Mission Concepción is 3 miles, Mission San José and the park visitor center is 6 miles south, Mission San Juan is 3 miles south of San José and Mission Espada lays another mile beyond. Entrance to all sites is free of charge. Locations vary.
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
The Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is a 1,200-acre natural area containing the 600-acre Mitchell Lake, 385 acres of upland habitat and 215 acres of ponds and wetlands. The main focus of the center is bird conservation and education as more than 300 bird species have been spotted on their land. The center is also home to various insects, amphibians, reptiles, and even 120 plant species. It allows people of all ages to learn more about the environment and how it has evolved over time. It also demonstrates what is being done now by workers there to preserve that environment and ensure that species stay alive and prosper. Many schools often have field trips there as it gets students out into nature. Admission for adults is $5, $3 if you are a member of the Mitchell Lake Audobon Center. Children ages six to 16 are $3 and children five and under are free. 10750 Pleasanton Road.
Texas Air Museum - Stinson Chapter
The Texas Air Museum is located at Stinson Municipal Airport, the second oldest airport in the United States. The museum was founded in 1999 by John Tosh, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. The museum houses a vast array of historical and unique aircraft, as well as artifacts, uniforms, vehicles and weapons that were used back then. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for military, $3 for youth and $2 for children. 1234 99th St.
Seersucker Distillery
Seersucker Distillery is a southern-style gin distillery located in far south San Antonio. According to their Facebook
page, the iconic Seersucker pattern is their namesake as it is synonymous with the warm and inviting nature of Southern Hospitality. So, it was only natural that they would name this "incredibly approachable" spirit Seersucker Southern Gin. Tours
are given on Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the distillery is available 7 days a week for private events and tours. 8501 Cover Road.
The Greenline SA
The Greenline at Brooks is one of the newest parks in town. It is a 43-acre waterfront-lined linear park that will eventually connect the Brooks area to the San Antonio River by having 15 miles of walk and bike trails that lead up to the Pearl and Brackenridge Park area. It provides a great backdrop for walking your dog, play outdoor games, barbecue at the pavilions, and let your kids enjoy the play structure. 2532 Sidney Brooks
