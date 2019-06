Pride Month Events Reflect Diversity of San Antonio’s LGBTQ Community

click to enlarge Julian Ledezma

Pride Month is in full swing in San Antonio and the LGBTQ community and its allies are marking the most of the celebration with events all over town.From community discussions, to art exhibits, to parties and mixers, there’s something for everyone, culminating on June 29 with the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade.Following are some events to include in your Pride Month observance.The Central Library is hosting an exhibit that reveals the importance Pride Celebrations in San Antonio. Materials include t-shirts, posters, print materials, photographs, and ephemera. The exhibit is curated by Melissa Gohlke, assistant archivist at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Special Collections.Join Strengthening Colors of Pride for a community meeting to discuss faith and family in the LGBTQ+ community.Musicians Nina Rodriguez (percussion), Aaron Prado (keyboard) and George Prado (bass) accompany chanteuse Azul Barrientos for an evening of tango music.Join the Ladies on the Loose for a happy hour of epic proportions. Appetizer buffet, dancing, and $3 cocktails.The McNay Art Museum celebrates the authentic, beautiful, and vulnerable voices of contemporary, North American artists who express their true selves through a broad gender spectrum. Some of the artists identify as LGBTQ+, and some do not. The art in Transamerica/n speaks to family, community, self-discovery, and ultimately identity.The Pride Center will honor those that have helped advance and empower the LGBTQ+ community and will present five Icon Awards to exemplary members of the community for their outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.In honor of San Antonio Pride, Drag Me to Church is a special Sunday service followed by a free brunch and drag show featuring some of San Antonio’s finest entertainers.An interfaith service to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an opportunity to remember the past, celebrate the present and inspire hope for the future. Reception to follow.The San Antonio Futbol Club is hosting a Pride Night during their game against the El Paso Locomotive. The evening includes a pre-game mixer, a post game photo on the field and $1 beer and sodas. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Pride Center.Join the Pride Center at a mixer to celebrate our LGBTQ allies and community members.Come celebrate with Unify at our Glitter Lab! You will be greeted by one of our certified glitter technicians, who will walk you through all the steps of cultivating your signature blend, while also educating you on the importance of knowing your relationship with HIV, and our six principles of sexual health.LGBTQ+ military veterans, retirees, active-duty service members, and their families are invited to a pre-parade reception near the starting point of the Pride parade. While waiting for the parade to kick off, let’s mingle, make new friends, and enjoy light refreshments. Representatives of the American Veterans for Equal Rights veteran service organization and Department of Veterans Affairs LGBTQ+ Program will be on hand to answer questions.Pride San Antonio’s annual celebration includes a festival and parade, a mass wedding, wrestling matches, a fireworks display and an entertainment stage, among other events. Check out the Pride San Antonio Facebook page for updates.