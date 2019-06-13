Pride Month Events Reflect Diversity of San Antonio’s LGBTQ Community

click to enlarge
This article was originally published by our sister publication Out in SA.
Pride Month is in full swing in San Antonio and the LGBTQ community and its allies are marking the most of the celebration with events all over town.
From community discussions, to art exhibits, to parties and mixers, there’s something for everyone, culminating on June 29 with the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade.
Following are some events to include in your Pride Month observance.
June 1 – July 31
Out and Proud in San Antonio: Pride Celebrations Across the Years
The Central Library is hosting an exhibit that reveals the importance Pride Celebrations in San Antonio. Materials include t-shirts, posters, print materials, photographs, and ephemera. The exhibit is curated by Melissa Gohlke, assistant archivist at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Special Collections. Central Library, Chihuly area, 600 Soledad St.
June 13
Pathways to Healing: Faith & Family in Lgbtq+ Community
Join Strengthening Colors of Pride for a community meeting to discuss faith and family in the LGBTQ+ community. 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Eco Centro, 1802 N. Main Ave.
June 15
Noche Azul de Esperanza: Tangos
Musicians Nina Rodriguez (percussion), Aaron Prado (keyboard) and George Prado (bass) accompany chanteuse Azul Barrientos for an evening of tango music. 8 to 10 p.m., Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Avenue. Admission $7.
June 20
Ladies on the Loose Pride Edition
Join the Ladies on the Loose for a happy hour of epic proportions. Appetizer buffet, dancing, and $3 cocktails. 6:30 to 10 p.m., Luther’s Cafe, 1502 N. Main Ave.
June 20 – September 15
Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today
The McNay Art Museum celebrates the authentic, beautiful, and vulnerable voices of contemporary, North American artists who express their true selves through a broad gender spectrum. Some of the artists identify as LGBTQ+, and some do not. The art in Transamerica/n speaks to family, community, self-discovery, and ultimately identity. Museum hours vary, use this link for information. McNay Art Museum, 6000 North New Braunfels Avenue.
June 23
Icon Awards Brunch
The Pride Center will honor those that have helped advance and empower the LGBTQ+ community and will present five Icon Awards to exemplary members of the community for their outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pearl Stable, 307 Pearl Parkway. Tickets $85 available here.
June 23
Drag Me to Church
In honor of San Antonio Pride, Drag Me to Church is a special Sunday service followed by a free brunch and drag show featuring some of San Antonio’s finest entertainers. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Living Church at Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave.
June 23
50 Years of Hope: A Pride Interfaith Service
An interfaith service to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an opportunity to remember the past, celebrate the present and inspire hope for the future. Reception to follow. 4 p.m., Madison Square Presbyterian Church, 319 Camden Street.
June 26
Pride Night Out with the SAFC
The San Antonio Futbol Club is hosting a Pride Night during their game against the El Paso Locomotive. The evening includes a pre-game mixer, a post game photo on the field and $1 beer and sodas. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Pride Center. Mixer at 5:30 p.m. , game at 7:30 p.m., Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Dr. Ticket and Pride scarf $22.
June 28
LGBTQ Ally Pride Mixer
Join the Pride Center at a mixer to celebrate our LGBTQ allies and community members. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pride Center, 1303 McCullough Ave, Ste 160.
June 29
Pride Glitter Lab
Come celebrate with Unify at our Glitter Lab! You will be greeted by one of our certified glitter technicians, who will walk you through all the steps of cultivating your signature blend, while also educating you on the importance of knowing your relationship with HIV, and our six principles of sexual health. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main.
June 29
Pre-Pride Event for Veterans and Military
LGBTQ+ military veterans, retirees, active-duty service members, and their families are invited to a pre-parade reception near the starting point of the Pride parade. While waiting for the parade to kick off, let’s mingle, make new friends, and enjoy light refreshments. Representatives of the American Veterans for Equal Rights veteran service organization and Department of Veterans Affairs LGBTQ+ Program will be on hand to answer questions. 7 to 8 p.m., San Antonio College Victory Center for Veteran and Active Military, 1819 N Main Ave.
June 29
Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade
Pride San Antonio’s annual celebration includes a festival and parade, a mass wedding, wrestling matches, a fireworks display and an entertainment stage, among other events. Check out the Pride San Antonio Facebook page
for updates. Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main. Parade steps off at 9 p.m from the corner of North Main and Evergreen.
