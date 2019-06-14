Email
Friday, June 14, 2019

Be Prepared to Laugh at Hapless Antics at The Play That Goes Wrong at the Majestic

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 9:36 AM

When the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society decides to stage a performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor, they soon discover that it should have been titled Murphy’s Major Murder Mystery, as everything that could possibly go awry, does.

Thus opens The Play That Goes Wrong, a slapdash comedy that follows the hapless antics of a fictitious troupe of actors and their long-suffering stage crew as they all try, and spectacularly fail, to perform their parts. Misplaced props, sticking doors and missed lines and cues are only the start of their problems as the production literally disintegrates onstage. The British farce premiered in London in 2012, but it was five years before it hopped the Atlantic to make its debut on Broadway, where it nabbed two Tonys for outstanding set design.

$25-$241, 7:30pm Tue-Thu & Sun, 8pm Fri & Sat, 2pm Sat & Sun through Jun 23, The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
