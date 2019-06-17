FL!GHT Gallery's Justin Parr and Lubbock Artist Jeff Wheeler Join Forces for Pop-Up Exhibition at South / Side Living & Maker Spaces
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 2:35 PM
click to enlarge
-
Ansen Seale
-
"Palm Vibrations"
San Antonio artist and owner of FL!GHT Gallery Justin Parr and Lubbock legend Jeff Wheeler have teamed up to celebrate new beginnings: Wheeler's recent relocation to San Antonio and the start of a new partnership between himself and Parr.
On Wednesday, the duo will showcase the talents of a bevy of artists both local and not for a special pop-up entitled "Somewhere Between Money and Love." Held at the yet-to-be-opened South / Side Living and Maker Spaces, the DIY event will feature music and drinks, and will even be powered by a generator.
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Johnston
-
"The World's Longest Roller Coaster"
The stacked slate of artists includes Wheeler and Parr as well as heavy hitters like Daniel Johnston (yes, that
Daniel Johnston) and filmmaker Bill Daniel, known for his documentary Who Is Bozo Texino? (2005). Also on deck are experimental photographer Ansen Seale, glass artist Sean Thomas Johnston (a.k.a. Seanball) and the fictional Franklin Ackerley (the nom de guerre under which Wheeler and James Porter collaborate), as well as Amada Miller, Nicholas Frank, Jeremiah Teutsch, Ed Saveedra, Gregorio Mannino, Kimberley Aubuchon and many, many more.
The best part? Everything on the walls is for sale, and many of the artists in the show will be there to party along with you.
Free, 5-9 p.m. Wed, June 19, South Side, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., thesouth-side.com
@ South Side
2450 Roosevelt Ave.
Southside
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., June 19, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Art
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: South Side, things to do in San Antonio, Justin Parr, Jeff Wheeler, Somewhere Between Money and Love, pop up, art exhibition, Daniel Johnston, Franklin Ackerley, Andy Don Emmons, Seanball, Sean Thomas Johnston, Amada Miller, Rodolfo Choperena, Bill Daniel, Kimberly Aubuchon, Lee Mac, Ryan Parker, Charles Ben Russell, Alyssa Morales, Gary Sweeney, Ed Saavedra, Ashley Mahaney, Jeremiah Teutsch, Nicholas Frank, Jonathan Paul Jackson, Gregorio Mannino, Pat Kay, James Porter, Stuart Allen, Justin Parr, Hilary Rochow, Josh Perez, Image