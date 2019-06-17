FL!GHT Gallery's Justin Parr and Lubbock Artist Jeff Wheeler Join Forces for Pop-Up Exhibition at South / Side Living & Maker Spaces

click to enlarge Ansen Seale

"Palm Vibrations"

click to enlarge Daniel Johnston

"The World's Longest Roller Coaster"

(2005). Also on deck are experimental photographer Ansen Seale, glass artist Sean Thomas Johnston (a.k.a. Seanball) and the fictional Franklin Ackerley (the nom de guerre under which Wheeler and James Porter collaborate), as well as Amada Miller, Nicholas Frank, Jeremiah Teutsch, Ed Saveedra, Gregorio Mannino, Kimberley Aubuchon and many, many more.



Event Details Somewhere Between Money and Love @ South Side 2450 Roosevelt Ave. Southside San Antonio, TX When: Wed., June 19, 5-9 p.m. Price: Free Art Map

San Antonio artist and owner of FL!GHT Gallery Justin Parr and Lubbock legend Jeff Wheeler have teamed up to celebrate new beginnings: Wheeler's recent relocation to San Antonio and the start of a new partnership between himself and Parr.On Wednesday, the duo will showcase the talents of a bevy of artists both local and not for a special pop-up entitled "Somewhere Between Money and Love." Held at the yet-to-be-opened South / Side Living and Maker Spaces, the DIY event will feature music and drinks, and will even be powered by a generator.The stacked slate of artists includes Wheeler and Parr as well as heavy hitters like Daniel Johnston (yes,Daniel Johnston) and filmmaker Bill Daniel, known for his documentaryThe best part? Everything on the walls is for sale, and many of the artists in the show will be there to party along with you.