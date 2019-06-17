Email
Monday, June 17, 2019

FL!GHT Gallery's Justin Parr and Lubbock Artist Jeff Wheeler Join Forces for Pop-Up Exhibition at South / Side Living & Maker Spaces

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge "Palm Vibrations" - ANSEN SEALE
  • Ansen Seale
  • "Palm Vibrations"
San Antonio artist and owner of FL!GHT Gallery Justin Parr and Lubbock legend Jeff Wheeler have teamed up to celebrate new beginnings: Wheeler's recent relocation to San Antonio and the start of a new partnership between himself and Parr.

On Wednesday, the duo will showcase the talents of a bevy of artists both local and not for a special pop-up entitled "Somewhere Between Money and Love." Held at the yet-to-be-opened South / Side Living and Maker Spaces, the DIY event will feature music and drinks, and will even be powered by a generator.
click to enlarge "The World's Longest Roller Coaster" - DANIEL JOHNSTON
  • Daniel Johnston
  • "The World's Longest Roller Coaster"

The stacked slate of artists includes Wheeler and Parr as well as heavy hitters like Daniel Johnston (yes, that Daniel Johnston) and filmmaker Bill Daniel, known for his documentary Who Is Bozo Texino? (2005). Also on deck are experimental photographer Ansen Seale, glass artist Sean Thomas Johnston (a.k.a. Seanball) and the fictional Franklin Ackerley (the nom de guerre under which Wheeler and James Porter collaborate), as well as Amada Miller, Nicholas Frank, Jeremiah Teutsch, Ed Saveedra, Gregorio Mannino, Kimberley Aubuchon and many, many more.

The best part? Everything on the walls is for sale, and many of the artists in the show will be there to party along with you.

Free, 5-9 p.m. Wed, June 19, South Side, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., thesouth-side.com
Event Details Somewhere Between Money and Love
@ South Side
2450 Roosevelt Ave.
Southside
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., June 19, 5-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

