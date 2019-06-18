Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Comedian Jen Kirkman to Bring a Fresh Set to San Antonio in August

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Comedian, actress and writer Jen Kirkman may not be an A-Lister, but you've still probably seen her around. She was a frequent guest on Chelsea Lately and @midnight, and also brings the laughs from behind the scenes as a writer for Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A master monologuer who produces a weekly podcast all on her own (Having Funlessness, previously titled I Seem Fun: The Diary of Jen Kirkman), Kirkman's conversational style belies her darkly cynical worldview. She drags audiences along for bitingly humorous explorations of the many frustrations of life in two Netflix stand-up specials – I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine) (2015) and Just Keep Livin'? (2017) – as well as the books I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales From a Happy Life Without Kids (2013) and I Know What I'm Doing and Other Lies I Tell Myself: Dispatches from a Life Under Construction (2016).

Kirkman's 2019 tour features a new hour of material yet to be seen on TV that will showcase her trademark sarcastic style. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, June 21, so you've got a few days to check out her stuff to see if her musings are your cuppa tea.

$25, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Event Details Jen Kirkman
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $25
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jen Kirkman

    Jen Kirkman @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. $25

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs Fans Are Pissed a Toronto Raptor Said 'F–k Pop' During NBA Championship Parade Read More

  2. Video Dungeon Theatre Hosting Special Screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch Read More

  3. WWE Brings NXT Live! Road Trip to San Antonio Read More

  4. FL!GHT Gallery's Justin Parr and Lubbock Artist Jeff Wheeler Join Forces for Pop-Up Exhibition at South / Side Living & Maker Spaces Read More

  5. Tejano Legends Las Tesoros de San Antonio Honored by the National Endowment of the Arts Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation