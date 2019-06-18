Comedian Jen Kirkman to Bring a Fresh Set to San Antonio in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Event Details Jen Kirkman @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Price: $25 Comedy Map

Comedian, actress and writer Jen Kirkman may not be an A-Lister, but you've still probably seen her around. She was a frequent guest onand, and also brings the laughs from behind the scenes as a writer for Amazon Prime'sA master monologuer who produces a weekly podcast all on her own (, previously titled), Kirkman's conversational style belies her darkly cynical worldview. She drags audiences along for bitingly humorous explorations of the many frustrations of life in two Netflix stand-up specials –(2015) and(2017) – as well as the books(2013) and(2016).Kirkman's 2019 tour features a new hour of material yet to be seen on TV that will showcase her trademark sarcastic style. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, June 21, so you've got a few days to check out her stuff to see if her musings are your cuppa tea.