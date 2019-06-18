Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Comedian Jen Kirkman to Bring a Fresh Set to San Antonio in August
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 3:28 PM
Comedian, actress and writer Jen Kirkman may not be an A-Lister, but you've still probably seen her around. She was a frequent guest on Chelsea Lately
and @midnight
, and also brings the laughs from behind the scenes as a writer for Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
.
A master monologuer who produces a weekly podcast all on her own (Having Funlessness
, previously titled I Seem Fun: The Diary of Jen Kirkman
), Kirkman's conversational style belies her darkly cynical worldview. She drags audiences along for bitingly humorous explorations of the many frustrations of life in two Netflix stand-up specials – I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine)
(2015) and Just Keep Livin'?
(2017) – as well as the books I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales From a Happy Life Without Kids
(2013) and I Know What I'm Doing and Other Lies I Tell Myself: Dispatches from a Life Under Construction
(2016).
Kirkman's 2019 tour features a new hour of material yet to be seen on TV that will showcase her trademark sarcastic style. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, June 21, so you've got a few days to check out her stuff to see if her musings are your cuppa tea.
$25, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
Comedy
