Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Spurs Fans Are Pissed a Toronto Raptor Said 'F–k Pop' During NBA Championship Parade

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 2:52 PM

The Toronto Raptors' NBA championship celebration Monday included a little shade thrown at Gregg Popovich.

Raptor Fred VanFleet took to Instagram Live to show Toronto fans celebrating the team's first-ever NBA championship. And as he did, a voice can be heard making the comment, "It wasn't like this in SA, huh? Fuck Pop."

There are laughs, then Kawhi Leonard appears on camera and says, "They can't beat us 'til we quit."

A lot of Spurs fans considered that the exact kind of trash talk to expect from a robot.



Though the footage has expired from VanFleet's Instagram, it can be viewed below.

Naturally, the footage pissed off a lot of Spurs fans. Basketball fans and instigators alike are trying to figure out whether it was VanFleet or Jeremy Castleberry who dissed Coach Pop. Castleberry is a friend of Leonard's and previously worked for the Spurs. He was hired as part of the Raptors' coaching staff a few weeks after Leonard's trade.

