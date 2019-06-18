WWE Brings NXT Live! Road Trip to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of WWE NXT

When World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) decided to expand its brand in 2010 by forming NXT, a developmental branch of the league for young talent who were not yet ready for primetime, the professional wrestling behemoth, owned and operated by CEO Vince McMahon, had no idea how popular it would become in less than a decade.Starting off as a seasonal TV competition, WWE revised the format of the show and transformed NXT into a flagship program for its own brand, which is produced by the WWE and airs on the WWE Network every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Since then, NXT has been lauded by wrestling pundits and fans around the world. In 2014, Grantland.com, a well respected but now defunct sports and culture website run by ESPN, called NXT “the way pro wrestling should be.”Today, NXT still features those up-and-coming wrestlers who are hungry for a shot at making it to the center of a WWE ring. Wrestling-loving San Antonians will get a chance to see some of the in action when the #NXTRoadTrip makes a stop downtown.