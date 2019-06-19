Email
Wednesday, June 19, 2019

DIY Queen Simone Giertz One-Ups Elon Musk With Her Tesla Truck Conversion

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE / SIMONE GIERTZ
Creator of "Shitty Robots" and major figure in the maker scene Simone Giertz may have cracked the code for ultimate virality with her latest project.

You may already know Giertz from Shitty Robots vids like this one:

Or this one:

Or this excellent tool for getting into fights on social media:

But yesterday, she outdid herself with a creation that she's dubbed the "Truckla."

That's right – Giertz is the first in the maker community to turn her dissatisfaction regarding the rumored Tesla truck into action, by converting her Tesla Model 3 into a truck herself.

Giertz unveiled the project with a parody ad that immediately skyrocketed in popularity on YouTube. The video shows her driving what some would call a mutilated Tesla 3 both on and off road, ending with the tagline "The New 2019 Truckla: Available Nowhere."

Both the short ad and the half-hour long build vlog that Giertz released have gotten almost two million views within 24 hours of dropping online, and although she has a large fanbase, she's in a bit of a panic at the massive response to this latest project:

Maybe Elon Musk will take a page from Giertz's book when he finally reveals the real "Truckla," which is supposed to be announced later this year. In the meantime, she will own the streets in her new, unique automobile.

