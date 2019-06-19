SNL Alum Finesse Mitchell Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club with Clever Set

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Finesse Mitchell
Finesse Mitchell is a hardworking stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster and author who first garnered national attention as a guest on a few late night shows and then as a Saturday Night Live
cast member (remember “Starkisha”?) from 2003 to 2006. He has since done tons of stand-up shows, a few movies, television and more, and in 2018, his first hour-long stand-up show, The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, aired on Showtime.
With a stand-up game that’s endlessly adaptable and palatable — whether performing for national audiences on Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam tour or members of the armed forces with Felipe Esparza or Ron White — Mitchell has a knack for winning crowds with his incisive and clever topical humor, his well-honed bits about relationships and domestic life and his political jokes.
San Antonians will have several opportunities to catch Mitchell in action as he stops in town for a three-day stint.
$17-$27, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday June 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday June 22, 7:30 p.m. Sunday June 23, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com.
