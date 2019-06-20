Radiohead's Thom Yorke Resurfaces on Netflix with Dreamlike Collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson

Living in the golden age of spoilers makes it hard to be surprised by much, but every once in a while Netflix manages to keep the lid on something pretty huge. Today, the streaming behemoth dropped the news that rock legend Thom Yorke and auteur Paul Thomas Anderson collaborated on a short musical film that will premiere on the platform on Thursday, June 27.
Netflix released an enigmatic teaser on YouTube that features hallucinatory imagery accompanied by the definition of a one-reeler: "a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minutes duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films."
On Netflix's site, though, the preview imagery shows more shots of Yorke, plus some glimpses of men in suits dramatically tumbling against a swirling background.
click to enlarge
Netflix
To make things even sweeter, the film's Netflix premiere will be accompanied by the digital release of Yorke's solo album of the same title.
Select IMAX theaters worldwide will host free preview screenings of Anima on Wednesday, June 26, including the Regal Gateway Stadium 16 & IMAX in Austin, so if you're a hardcore Yorke and/or PTA fan, the three-hour round trip may be worth it to get the ultimate experience of this collaboration.