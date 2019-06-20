San Antonio's Pastie Pops Celebrating Pride with Annual Big Gay Burlesque Show

click to enlarge Raven Red Photography

The Pastie Pops are back with a very special edition of their annual Big Gay Burlesque Show.This year, the show is a benefit for their very own Mustang Ryder, with all proceeds going to help Ryder fund his gender-affirming top surgery. The show will be filled with all the high-quality burlesque, boylesque and drag that you’ve come to expect from the Pastie Pops, with performances by Jasper St. James, Elle Du Jour, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Aurora Hart, Dandy Velour, SirGio and more.Hosted by Camille Toe, the show is the perfect way to celebrate Pride, as well as make a tangible difference in the life of a core member of the troupe.