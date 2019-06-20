Email
Thursday, June 20, 2019

Upcoming San Antonio Event Will Explore Possibility of Life Beyond Earth

San Antonians obsessed with extraterrestrial life may want to save the date for an out-of-this-world gathering.

The UFO Festival, set to take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall,  will explore and celebrate the "possibilities of life beyond Earth."

Organizers welcome all life forms — believers and skeptics alike. The event will include guest speakers, costume contests, prizes, children's games, craft vendors, music and more.

The Saturday, August 31, festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Location Details Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
(210) - (FAX); (210) 785-3500
Mall/Shopping center
Map
