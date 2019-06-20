Thursday, June 20, 2019
Upcoming San Antonio Event Will Explore Possibility of Life Beyond Earth
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 1:02 PM
San Antonians obsessed with extraterrestrial life may want to save the date for an out-of-this-world gathering.
The UFO Festival
, set to take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall, will explore and celebrate the "possibilities of life beyond Earth."
Organizers welcome all life forms — believers and skeptics alike. The event will include guest speakers, costume contests, prizes, children's games, craft vendors, music and more.
The Saturday, August 31, festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, UFO Festival, Wonderland of the Americas, life beyond earth, Image