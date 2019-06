Upcoming San Antonio Event Will Explore Possibility of Life Beyond Earth

YouTube

San Antonians obsessed with extraterrestrial life may want to save the date for an out-of-this-world gathering.The UFO Festival , set to take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall, will explore and celebrate the "possibilities of life beyond Earth."Organizers welcome all life forms — believers and skeptics alike. The event will include guest speakers, costume contests, prizes, children's games, craft vendors, music and more.The Saturday, August 31, festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.