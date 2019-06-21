Email
Friday, June 21, 2019

Brick Screening Indie Flick Mr. Anderson's Possessed Car From Self-Taught Director Maria Galindo

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 7:10 AM

click to enlarge MARIA GALINDO
  • Maria Galindo
Self-taught indie director Maria Galindo jumped feet-first into filmmaking with her first feature, Life’s a Bitch (released as A Slice of Life in Barcelona on Amazon Prime).

Galindo has brought things back to Good Ol’ San Anto for her second full-length film, veering into the horror genre while she’s at it. In Mr. Anderson’s Possessed Car, our eponymous protagonist nabs himself a 1992 Honda Accord for a song. The problem is, the car is a lemon — there are literally demons in the engine! A slave to his pride, Mr. Anderson refuses to simply get rid of the car, insisting on recouping his costs by selling it to some other poor soul, and, predictably, chaos ensues. The horror comedy will be preceded by a screening of Galindo’s 2017 short, “The Witch Hour.”

$5, Sun June 23, 7 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com.
Event Details Mr. Anderson’s Possessed Car
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., June 23, 7 p.m.
Price: $5
