Brick Screening Indie Flick Mr. Anderson's Possessed Car From Self-Taught Director Maria Galindo

Event Details Mr. Anderson’s Possessed Car @ Brick at Blue Star 108 Blue Star Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Sun., June 23, 7 p.m. Price: $5 Film Map

Self-taught indie director Maria Galindo jumped feet-first into filmmaking with her first feature,(released ason Amazon Prime).Galindo has brought things back to Good Ol’ San Anto for her second full-length film, veering into the horror genre while she’s at it. In, our eponymous protagonist nabs himself a 1992 Honda Accord for a song. The problem is, the car is a lemon — there are literally demons in the engine! A slave to his pride, Mr. Anderson refuses to simply get rid of the car, insisting on recouping his costs by selling it to some other poor soul, and, predictably, chaos ensues. The horror comedy will be preceded by a screening of Galindo’s 2017 short, “The Witch Hour.”