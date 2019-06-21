Fashion Forward Queer Eye Guru Tan France Making Over Comedians in Netflix's First Social Media Series Release

Can't wait for the new season of Queer Eye next month? (Or for when Jonathan Van Ness will grace San Antonio with his presence in December?) Netflix has got you, fam.
Before returning with his posse in July to fix up the lives of everyday Americans, Tan France is giving us the gift of Dressing Funny, a collaboration with Netflix's comedy wing, Netflix Is A Joke. Not one to be upstaged, France must have taken one look at Antoni Porowski's "Killer Queen" moment on last fall's "Don't Watch This" horror shorts and thought, "I can do better."
In Dressing Funny, France will work his magic on comedians, styling everyone from the legendary Rachel Dratch to new blood like Peter "Big Dick Energy" Davison and Haters Back Off star Colleen Ballinger.
To make things even sweeter, this is the first social media series presented by Netflix Is A Joke, and the first episode is already up on YouTube, so you don't have to have a subscription to the streaming service (although you probably do) to watch France give the infinitely memeable John Mulaney a hypebeast makeover.