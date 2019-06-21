Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 21, 2019

Fashion Forward Queer Eye Guru Tan France Making Over Comedians in Netflix's First Social Media Series Release

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE / NETFLIX IS A JOKE
Can't wait for the new season of Queer Eye next month? (Or for when  Jonathan Van Ness will grace San Antonio with his presence in December?) Netflix has got you, fam.

Before returning with his posse in July to fix up the lives of everyday Americans, Tan France is giving us the gift of Dressing Funny, a collaboration with Netflix's comedy wing, Netflix Is A Joke. Not one to be upstaged, France must have taken one look at Antoni Porowski's "Killer Queen" moment on last fall's "Don't Watch This" horror shorts and thought, "I can do better."
In Dressing Funny, France will work his magic on comedians, styling everyone from the legendary Rachel Dratch to new blood like Peter "Big Dick Energy" Davison and Haters Back Off star Colleen Ballinger.

To make things even sweeter, this is the first social media series presented by Netflix Is A Joke, and the first episode is already up on YouTube, so you don't have to have a subscription to the streaming service (although you probably do) to watch France give the infinitely memeable John Mulaney a hypebeast makeover.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tony Parker Finds New Financial Job in San Antonio After NBA Retirement Read More

  2. Spurs Fans Are Pissed a Toronto Raptor Said 'F–k Pop' During NBA Championship Parade Read More

  3. Upcoming San Antonio Event Will Explore Possibility of Life Beyond Earth Read More

  4. Sister Act: San Antonio’s Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Preach Camp for a Cause Read More

  5. Before Going Viral, Crass and Thick-Accented Chicago Botanist Gave Texas the Scientific Treatment Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation