Friday, June 21, 2019

Founder of Jacobin Magazine and Author of The Socialist Manifesto Bhaskar Sunkara to Speak at Esperanza Center Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge BHASKAR SUNKARA VIA TWITTER / @SUNRAYSUNRAY
Although still hissed venomously on outlets like Fox as if the word itself has an acidic tang, "socialism" is becoming a much more popular term among liberal Americans. That's especially true as many millennials look wistfully at the socialized healthcare and university schooling in European and Scandinavian countries from underneath the crushing weight of their own medical and student loan debt.

Of course, for Bhaskar Sunkara, who told Vox in 2016 that he was radicalized in middle school, the term is receiving long overdue consideration in the U.S. His new book, The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality, which has been released in the wake of Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's election to Congress and Bernie Sanders' resurgence as a 2020 presidential candidate, aims to further the cause by tracing the economic and social philosophy's "history since the mid-1800s and [presenting] a realistic vision for its future."

As founder of the democratic socialist magazine Jacobin, Sunkara shaped the publication with an approachable writing style designed to be consumed by the masses without compromising the periodical's ideological core. Sunkara has also been active in multiple socialist organizations in America, including formerly serving as the vice-chair for the Democratic Socialists of America.

To promote his book, Sunkara has taken his show on the road, and will stop by the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center next week to discuss his ideas on how "to win rights to healthcare, education and housing, and to create new democratic institutions in workplaces and communities." If you're at all interested in the radical left, this is the perfect chance to get the straight dope from a young, influential figure in America's socialist movement.



Free, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, 922 San Pedro, (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org
Event Details The Socialist Manifesto with Bhaskar Sunkara
@ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
922 San Pedro
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., June 25, 6:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Related Events

  The Socialist Manifesto with Bhaskar Sunkara

    The Socialist Manifesto with Bhaskar Sunkara @ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center

    Tue., June 25, 6:30 p.m. Free

