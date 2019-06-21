San Antonio Street Artist Adds Mural of Charles 'Chop' Roundtree, Local Teen Shot By Police

click image
-
Instagram / the_unforgettable_king_rere
A San Antonio street artist is creating a mural of a young man whose loved ones are demanding justice after his death at the hands of a police officer.
Colton Valentine has added images of rap and hip-hop stars Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and the late Nipsey Hussle to the side of a building at 802 San Pedro Ave. over the past few months. Now, the structure will also bear the likeness of Charles "Chop" Roundtree, a teen who was shot and killed
when police entered a home on the city's West Side to question Roundtree's friend Davante Snowden about an alleged assault.
Valentine said the details of Roundtree's death inspired him to memorialize the teen through his art.
"This one is important," Valentine told KENS 5
. "Something's been telling me like, 'Yo, make sure you do this one.'"
Police said Roundtree, only 18 at the time of his death, was an unintentional casualty of the shooting. According to body camera footage
, Officer Steven Casanova walked up to the door as Roundtree, Snowden and a female friend sat in the living room. Casanova began to open the door while he said, "What's up?"
Snowden was reportedly unaware that Casanova was an officer and stood up to confront him. In his statement, Casanova said Snowden had a weapon, which led him to open fire. One bullet struck Snowden's posterior while another hit Roundtree in his chest.
After seeing the footage, Valentine said he wants to help bring justice
for Roundtree. He's adding phrases like "Still I rise" and "Justice for Chop" to the mural.
The project is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon. Loved ones and those calling for justice will be protesting in front of the Bexar County Courthouse every Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.