Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 24, 2019

San Antonio Botanical Garden Reduces Admission Price for SNAP and WIC Cardholders

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SABOTGARDEN
The San Antonio Botanical Garden has made its grounds accessible to more San Antonio residents by implementing a new reduced admission program as part of its ongoing partnership with Museums for All.

Museums for All, a joint initiative between the Association of Children's Museums (ACM) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), partners with museums across the country to "offer a signature access program that encourages families of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits."

According to the Rivard Report, the Botanical Garden will now discount the $12 regular admission to $3 for "recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)." The discounted admission of $3 can be applied to up to four individuals, allowing a family of four to enter the garden for what would normally be the price of one ticket.

This is the culmination of a partnership between Museums for All and the Botanical Garden that began in May of 2018. Katie S. Erickson, the director of programs at the Botanical Garden, told the Rivard Report that the long term goal is to expand community engagement by making the Botanical Garden more accessible to low-income families in furtherance of its mission "to connect and inspire all people with the plant world."



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 8 South Side Attractions Every San Antonian Should Visit Read More

  2. Savage Love: Why Not Me? Read More

  3. Hit Podcast ‘My Favorite Murder’ Unites San Antonio Community of ‘Murderinos' Read More

  4. Tony Parker Finds New Financial Job in San Antonio After NBA Retirement Read More

  5. Transamerica/n: The McNay’s Trailblazing New Exhibition Explores Gender Identity Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation