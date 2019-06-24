San Antonio Botanical Garden Reduces Admission Price for SNAP and WIC Cardholders

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Botanical Garden has made its grounds accessible to more San Antonio residents by implementing a new reduced admission program as part of its ongoing partnership with Museums for All
Museums for All, a joint initiative between the Association of Children's Museums (ACM) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), partners with museums across the country to "offer a signature access program that encourages families of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits."
According to the Rivard Report
, the Botanical Garden will now discount the $12 regular admission to $3 for "recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)." The discounted admission of $3 can be applied to up to four individuals, allowing a family of four to enter the garden for what would normally be the price of one ticket.
This is the culmination of a partnership between Museums for All and the Botanical Garden that began in May of 2018. Katie S. Erickson, the director of programs at the Botanical Garden, told the Rivard Report that the long term goal is to expand community engagement by making the Botanical Garden more accessible to low-income families in furtherance of its mission "to connect and inspire all people with the plant world."
