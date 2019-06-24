Stretch Out Your Tentacles at Alamo Drafthouse Park North for a Movie Night Celebrating All Things Cephalopod

click to enlarge
Now that Discovery Channel's once-lauded Shark Week has well
and truly jumped
the, well, shark
, National Public Radio's still-lauded Science Friday has swooped in to give us a new must-see week of oceanic content with Cephalopod Week
.
Although the Science Friday radio show is based out of New York station WNYC, Cephalopod Week stretches its tentacles across the nation, including all the way down here in San Antonio. On Wednesday, Alamo Drafthouse Park North is getting in on the action with a night of documentaries about the predatory mollusks that make up the class Cephalopoda, from the minuscule venomous blue-ringed octopus to the mysterious deep-diving giant squid (which was recently filmed for the first time
in the U.S.!).
After watching a series of short, science documentary films, two local experts – aquarist Jamie Shank from the San Antonio Aquarium and oceanographer Dr. Alberto Mestas-Nuñez from the University of Texas at San Antonio – will come out to chat with the audience about your favorite tentacled friends.
If you love all things oceanic but have been disappointed by the dwindling level of quality, factual content on Discovery, Cephalopod Week might be right up your alley.
$12.25, Wed, June 26, 8pm, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com
