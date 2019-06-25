Former Spur Danny Green Says It's a 'Hard No' for the Toronto Raptors Visiting the White House Following Championship

click image
Five years after visiting the White House when the Spurs won its last NBA championship, former San Antonio player Danny Green is passing on the chance to visit the president's home again.
The Toronto Raptors secured its first championship in franchise history, but it appears that the team may skip on some of the fanfare. It's customary for the champions to visit the White House as part of the celebrations, but an NBA team hasn't done so since the Cleveland Cavaliers won in 2016 — President Barack Obama's last year in office.
Since President Donald Trump took office, the Golden State Warriors took the title in 2017 and 2018. Steph Curry and company skipped the visit both years, with Trump even getting pissy enough to take back his invitation.
During an appearance on Yahoo! Sports' "Inside the Green Room," the former Spur said he personally wouldn't make the trip to the White House
if the team receives an invite.
"I just don't think that we accept," he said.
Like other hoops players, Green said his decision comes down to who's in office.
"I try to respect everybody in every field that they do, regardless of how crazy things are, but he makes it really hard," Green said. "He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things."
Last week, Trump said he would consider inviting the Raptors "if they'd like to do it."
"To put it politely, I think it's a hard no," Green said. "I'm sure he's going to take his invite back now."
The Raptors may have the chance to visit Parliament Hill in Ottawa
, since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau already invited the team.
