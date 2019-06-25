Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Jaston Williams Brings One-Man Show 'Don't Blame the Car' to the Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM
Jaston Williams is making his annual pilgrimage to The Classic Theatre with his latest one-man show: Don’t Blame the Car.
Known for the slew of southern characters he’s portrayed in Greater Tuna (with partner Joe Sears) and other one-man shows like A Wolverine Walks Into a Bar…Conversations Over Ice and Clear to Partly Crazy, Williams has parlayed his wildcard humor and cheeky costumes (notably including the chicken getup he donned for I’m Not Lying) into a long-running career as an actor, comedian and writer.
For Don’t Blame the Car, Williams delves into the follies of his teenage years, centered on his parents’ attempts to teach him to drive despite the fact that at 4’11” he could barely see over the steering wheel. Come for the vehicular humor, and stay to finally learn why Williams carries a “lifelong grudge against potatoes,” plus much more.
$25, 8 p.m. Thursday June 27-Saturday June 29, 2 p.m. Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday June 30, The Classic Theatre of San Antonio, 1924 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
Theater
