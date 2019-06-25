Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

McNay to Screen Boys Don't Cry, Story of Trans Man Brandon Teena

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES
  • Fox Searchlight Pictures
During Hilary Swank’s Oscar acceptance speech for her lead performance in 1999’s Boys Don’t Cry, Swank thanked Brandon Teena, the trans man she portrayed in the film who was raped and murdered six years prior to its theatrical release.

“His legacy lives on through our movie to remind us to always be ourselves, to follow our hearts, to not conform,” she said. “I pray for the day when we not only accept our differences, but we actually celebrate our diversity.”

Sadly, according to the most recent FBI statistics available, hate crimes against LGBTQ individuals increased in the United States during 2017. That’s why raising awareness is such a critical undertaking in the culture war we’re currently fighting in this country.

The McNay Art Museum is doing its small part with its free Get Reel summer film series, which this year centers on films about gender identity. Next on the schedule: co-writer and director Kimberly Peirce’s honest and heart-wrenching drama that made Swank a star and swung open doors for other films about the underrepresented trans community to be produced like Transamerica, The Danish Girl and A Fantastic Woman.



Free, Thu June 27, 7 p.m., McNay Art Museum, 6000 N New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Event Details Boys Don't Cry
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., June 27, 7-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Film
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Boys Don't Cry

    User Submitted
    Boys Don't Cry @ McNay Art Museum

    • Thu., June 27, 7-9 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Botanical Garden Reduces Admission Price for SNAP and WIC Cardholders Read More

  2. Stretch Out Your Tentacles at Alamo Drafthouse Park North for a Movie Night Celebrating All Things Cephalopod Read More

  3. A Summer of Celebrating Identity and Self-Expression at Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art Read More

  4. Hit Podcast ‘My Favorite Murder’ Unites San Antonio Community of ‘Murderinos' Read More

  5. Founder of Jacobin Magazine and Author of The Socialist Manifesto Bhaskar Sunkara to Speak at Esperanza Center Next Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation