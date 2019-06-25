McNay to Screen Boys Don't Cry, Story of Trans Man Brandon Teena

click to enlarge Fox Searchlight Pictures

Event Details Boys Don't Cry @ McNay Art Museum 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Thu., June 27, 7-9 p.m. Price: Free Film Map

During Hilary Swank’s Oscar acceptance speech for her lead performance in 1999’s, Swank thanked Brandon Teena, the trans man she portrayed in the film who was raped and murdered six years prior to its theatrical release.“His legacy lives on through our movie to remind us to always be ourselves, to follow our hearts, to not conform,” she said. “I pray for the day when we not only accept our differences, but we actually celebrate our diversity.”Sadly, according to the most recent FBI statistics available, hate crimes against LGBTQ individuals increased in the United States during 2017. That’s why raising awareness is such a critical undertaking in the culture war we’re currently fighting in this country.The McNay Art Museum is doing its small part with its free Get Reel summer film series, which this year centers on films about gender identity. Next on the schedule: co-writer and director Kimberly Peirce’s honest and heart-wrenching drama that made Swank a star and swung open doors for other films about the underrepresented trans community to be produced like Transamerica, The Danish Girl and A Fantastic Woman.