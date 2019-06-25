What To Do in San Antonio This Weekend: Three Free Art Openings to Check Out

click to enlarge Jorge Villareal

click to enlarge Greg Barrios

Event Details NYFA Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program Exhibition @ Centro de Artes 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Thu., June 27, 6-9 p.m., June 28-Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thu., July 11, 6-9 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 7, 6-9 p.m. Price: Free Art Map

click to enlarge Rodolfo Choperena

click to enlarge Still of Ghostwriter Subtext courtesy of Ryan Gander's Studio

Event Details Ryan Gander: Ghostwriter Subtext @ Sala Diaz 517 Stieren St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 29, 7-11 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays, 3-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 3 Price: Free Art Map

If you enjoy getting your art on but aren't a huge fan of the swarms of people that engulf Southtown on First Friday and Second Saturday, then this weekend might be just what you've been waiting for. A trio of openings Thursday, Friday and Saturday will feature work by both local and visiting artists — and the best part is that they're all free.This exhibition is the culmination of the first round of the New York Foundation of the Arts' (NYFA) Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program in San Antonio. Founded in 2007, the program "pairs immigrant artists with artist mentors of all disciplines, who provide one-on-one support, guiding the immigrant artists to achieve specific goals and providing them with broader access to urban cultural centers." Paired up by NYFA in 2018, the first cohort of artists and mentors in San Antonio includes Greg Barrios, Hayfer Brea Rodriguez, Julya Jara, Kim Bishop, Francisco Cortés, Jorge Villareal, Naomi Wanjiku and others.The Gallery at MBS Yoga follows up its CAM Exhibition with a Summer Exhibition showcasing the work of San Antonio abstract photographer Rodolfo Choperena. In addition to Choperena's pieces, the gallery has kept some favorites from Amada Miller's CAM Exhibition on view, and will also display pieces by co-gallerist Jorge Villareal (also featured in the NYFA Exhibition), who is soon to leave for the three-month Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency. Limited edition prints will be available for sale at the opening reception on Friday.Sala Diaz continues its commitment to experimental art with London-based Ryan Gander's "Ghostwriter Subtext," a multimedia exhibition comprised of two videos, one a 16:9 projection and the other displayed on a monitor. The projected video features an interview of curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and architect Rem Koolhas conducted by an anonymous ghostwriter, during which the men are only shown on film as they listen to one another. "The spectator never sees anyone speaking during the interview," according to the exhibition's notes. All the while, the monitor displays an array of white text on a black background, rendering the subtext of the conversation visible to the audience.