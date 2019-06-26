AARC, LGBTQ-Friendly Spot La Botanica Team Up for Pride Night Party

click to enlarge
If you're trying to celebrate Pride as much as you can, looks like you've got another option. La Botanica is hosting it Pride Night on Thursday.
Ahead of the Texas-sized Pride Festival and parade that follows, the Alamo Area Resource Center, the city's first nonprofit LGBTQ clinic, will host a special Pride Night
at the St. Mary's Strip bar. Hosted by Kooder Parker, a well-known local drag performer, the night will include performances by DJ Iris, the Plastik Collective and more.
The event will also bring together local vendors, including BarbacoApparel, Feliz Modern, Moon Foxx Vintage, the Canela Vintage, Cereal Killer Sweets and That Cookie Tho Bakery.
Attendees will also be able to score drink specials and test their luck with prize giveaways.
Pride Night at La Botanica will run from 7 p.m. to midnight. It's a free event.
