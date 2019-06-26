Tommy Davidson of In Living Color, Black Dynamite to Hit Up Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

click to enlarge
With Pride this weekend and the Fourth of July next Thursday, it's time to celebrate! That is, unless your boss put you on the schedule straight through all the festivities.
If you can't get your party on until the first weekend of July, don't fall victim to FOMO, but make the best of it with some alternate entertainment. Right after the smoke clears from the official (and bootleg) fireworks, legendary comedian Tommy Davidson will be hitting up Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for a full weekend of shows.
Davidson got his big break on the Wayans siblings' early-90s sketch show In Living Color
, starring alongside now-huge names like Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier and Jennifer Lopez. His longstanding comedy career includes appearances on the All Star Comedy Jam
, Comedy Central and more, plus voice-acting work powered by his vocal malleability (as evidenced by the slew of impressions he was known for on In Living Color
). He played Cream Corn in both the 2009 Black Dynamite
movie as well as animated series of the same name, and even cropped up on SyFy's Sharknado 4: The Fourth Awakens
.
Davidson still brings on the laughs with regular radio appearances and stand-up tours, although some of his opinions may be a bit cringeworthy (his thoughts
about Chris Brown don't make for a great look). If you can look past that kind of gaffe, though, it's easy to see why he's been working consistently for over three decades.
$20-$32, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 5, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, lolsanantonio.com
