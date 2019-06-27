Argentina Announced As Mexico's Opponent in San Antonio Soccer Match Later This Year

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN
It's official! San Antonio will host two soccer powerhouses in the Alamodome for a soccer match later this year.
Last month, it was announced that the Mexican National Soccer Team would return to the Alamo City
for a match. This morning, the team revealed that South American and world soccer power Argentina will face Mexico.
The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Sports and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced today that the two will go head-to-head right here in the Alamo City. The match will be presented by Nissan.
Mexico has posted a 4-0 record, all against South American opponents. Argentina is currently ranked
11th in the world, according to FIFA
. "La Albiceleste," the team's nickname, has played Mexico 30 times.
Over the years, San Antonio has grown to become a regular stop for the Mexican National Team during its U.S. tour. "El Tri," as they are called by their fans, last played at the Alamodome in January 2018, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The match will be the fifth and final stop on the 2019 Mexican National Team U.S. tour, which has averaged approximately 52,000 fans
per game. It is expected to rival the excitement surrounding Mexico's match against the United States in the Alamodome in 2015.
Tickets for all MexTour matches are available on MexTour.org
or Ticketmaster
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.