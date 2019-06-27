Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Argentina Announced As Mexico's Opponent in San Antonio Soccer Match Later This Year

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @MISELECCIONMXEN
  • Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN
It's official! San Antonio will host two soccer powerhouses in the Alamodome for a soccer match later this year.

Last month, it was announced that the Mexican National Soccer Team would return to the Alamo City for a match. This morning, the team revealed that South American and world soccer power Argentina will face Mexico.
The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Sports and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced today that the two will go head-to-head right here in the Alamo City. The match will be presented by Nissan.

Mexico has posted a 4-0 record, all against South American opponents. Argentina is currently ranked 11th in the world, according to FIFA. "La Albiceleste," the team's nickname, has played Mexico 30 times.

Over the years, San Antonio has grown to become a regular stop for the Mexican National Team during its U.S. tour. "El Tri," as they are called by their fans, last played at the Alamodome in January 2018, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The match will be the fifth and final stop on the 2019 Mexican National Team U.S. tour, which has averaged approximately 52,000 fans per game. It is expected to rival the excitement surrounding Mexico's match against the United States in the Alamodome in 2015.

Tickets for all MexTour matches are available on MexTour.org or Ticketmaster.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Deep Sea Scientist Among the Crew That Captured First Footage of Giant Squid in the U.S. Read More

  2. Tommy Davidson of In Living Color, Black Dynamite to Hit Up Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

  3. AARC, LGBTQ-Friendly Spot La Botanica Team Up for Pride Night Party Read More

  4. UTSA Remembers Entrepreneur, Community Leader Tito Bradshaw with Campus Bike Repair Shop Read More

  5. Former Spur Danny Green Says It's a 'Hard No' for the Toronto Raptors Visiting the White House Following Championship Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation