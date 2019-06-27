Stars and Garters Burlesque Bringing Sexy 'Skin-Prov' Striptease to Love Shack Boutique

click to enlarge Ed Stanley

Event Details Skin-Prov: Summer of STRIP @ Love Shack Boutique 1580 Babcock Rd San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 29, 7:30-9 p.m. Price: $20 Dance and Comedy Map

The summer is about to get much hotter with lots of shimmying and plenty of shaking. San Antonio’s longest-running neo-burlesque troupe, the Stars and Garters, is bringing an interactive improv show with sizzling and sinful eroticism to the MoSA (Museum of Sexy Art) space at the Love Shack Boutique!Not only will the performers striptease with boisterous theatrics but they’ll also offer the audience members a dominating role in the performance. The burlesque performers will submit to the whims of audience members, who will spin the wheel of titillating tunes to determine the song the performers dance to — and there may even be props!The all-star ensemble, voted the Best Burlesque Troupe in the’s Best of SA poll five times, will feature Suki Jones, Black Orchid, CoCo Simone and Giselle J’Adore, along with guest star Miss Sugar Free and more. Buy your tickets now to ensure you’re close enough to feel the heat.