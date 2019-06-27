Thursday, June 27, 2019
Stars and Garters Burlesque Bringing Sexy 'Skin-Prov' Striptease to Love Shack Boutique
By Brian Holmes
on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 8:35 AM
The summer is about to get much hotter with lots of shimmying and plenty of shaking. San Antonio’s longest-running neo-burlesque troupe, the Stars and Garters, is bringing an interactive improv show with sizzling and sinful eroticism to the MoSA (Museum of Sexy Art) space at the Love Shack Boutique!
Not only will the performers striptease with boisterous theatrics but they’ll also offer the audience members a dominating role in the performance. The burlesque performers will submit to the whims of audience members, who will spin the wheel of titillating tunes to determine the song the performers dance to — and there may even be props!
The all-star ensemble, voted the Best Burlesque Troupe in the San Antonio Current
’s Best of SA poll five times, will feature Suki Jones, Black Orchid, CoCo Simone and Giselle J’Adore, along with guest star Miss Sugar Free and more. Buy your tickets now to ensure you’re close enough to feel the heat.
$20, Sat June 29, 7:30 p.m., Love Shack Boutique, 1580 Babcock Road, (210) 767-9411, starsandgartersburlesque.com.
@ Love Shack Boutique
1580 Babcock Rd
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 29, 7:30-9 p.m.
Price:
$20
Dance and Comedy
