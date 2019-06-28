Email
Friday, June 28, 2019

French & Michigan to Release Catalogue of San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk's Most Recent Work

click to enlarge FRENCH & MICHIGAN / INSTAGRAM
The publication wing of French & Michigan's nonprofit division F&M Projects seeks to empower artists by providing the opportunity to create encyclopedic catalogues that preserve their work both in image and with expert written analysis. The latest artist to receive the F&M treatment is San Antonio's Jennifer Ling Datchuk, whose prolific output has been shown locally at Artpace and Trinity University's Neidorff Gallery.

In addition to participating in the Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency in 2016, Datchuk has traveled to Jingdezhen, China to research the origins of porcelain with grants funded by the Artist Foundation of San Antonio and Artpace. She was a Black Cube Nomadic Museum Artist Fellow, completed a residency at the European Ceramic Workcentre in the Netherlands and was recently presented with the Emerging Voices Award by the American Craft Council.

Named for a piece that was recently acquired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Half is a catalogue of three series of her work: Dark and Lovely (2014), Blackwork (2016) and Girl You Can (2017).

Datchuk's oeuvre "has always dealt with identity, with the sense of being in-between, an imposter, neither fully Chinese nor Caucasian." Individual pieces include sculptures and installations comprised of porcelain and human hair, flashing neon lights, fabric banners, photography and video installations. A recurring motif in her work is the reclamation of slurs, whether it be the four-fingered porcelain rings embossed with the phrase "basic bitch" and neon sign flashing between "ching" and "chong" in Girl You Can or the mounted plates displaying "oriental" and "anchor baby" as vocabulary learned adjacent to the ABC's in Dark and Lovely.
Half can be pre-ordered for $40, or you can become a subscription level donor to F&M Projects for $50 to receive a year's worth of signed publications.
Event Details Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Half
@ French & Michigan
1200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

