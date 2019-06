Horrorholics Rejoice: Monster Con Returns to San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Luis Tijerina / Facebook

If you're the type to plan your Halloween costume early, you now have the perfect chance to give it a test run before October officially arrives, because Monster Con is back, baby!The free convention will be held at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall on September 28 and 29, and will feature a "Scream Queen" beauty pageant, a guest list that includes the literally gigantic Robert Mukes ), a "psychic faire" and a spooky slate of over 100 vendors. Attendees are heavily encouraged to show up in costume as their favorite fiends.Whether it's your kids that love all things monstrous, or you're a creepy kid at heart yourself, you may want to mark off the last weekend in September for some bloody good fun.