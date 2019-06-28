Friday, June 28, 2019
Monthly Poetry Series at the Good Kind Welcomes Esteemed Poet Naomi Shihab Nye
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 7:53 AM
click to enlarge
Trinity University professor and recent San Antonio Poet Laureate Jenny Browne has curated an ongoing series of poetry readings at The Good Kind’s picturesque Southtown location.
This month, the series returns with a stacked lineup, featuring none other than Naomi Shihab Nye, San Antonio’s beloved local poet and recently crowned Young People’s Poet Laureate, who will be reading from her latest book, The Tiny Journalist. Joining Nye are San Antonian Evan Beaty and San Marcos’ Vanessa Couto Johnson, who recently released her first full-length collection pungent dins concentric.
While the event kicks off at 4 p.m., the readings will not commence until 5, so it’s safe to arrive fashionably late.
Free, Sun June 30, 4 p.m., The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary’s, (210) 439-0030, eatgoodkind.com.
@ The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St Mary's St
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., June 30, 4 p.m.
Price:
Free
Words
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, lThe Good Kind, Southtown, Jenny Browne, San Antonio Poet Laureate, Image