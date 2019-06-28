Monthly Poetry Series at the Good Kind Welcomes Esteemed Poet Naomi Shihab Nye

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

Trinity University professor and recent San Antonio Poet Laureate Jenny Browne has curated an ongoing series of poetry readings at The Good Kind’s picturesque Southtown location.This month, the series returns with a stacked lineup, featuring none other than Naomi Shihab Nye, San Antonio’s beloved local poet and recently crowned Young People’s Poet Laureate, who will be reading from her latest book, The Tiny Journalist. Joining Nye are San Antonian Evan Beaty and San Marcos’ Vanessa Couto Johnson, who recently released her first full-length collection pungent dins concentric.While the event kicks off at 4 p.m., the readings will not commence until 5, so it’s safe to arrive fashionably late.