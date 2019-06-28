Email
Friday, June 28, 2019

Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon Praises Recent Hires of Female Coaches in NBA

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 1:23 PM

INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALBECKYHAMMON
  • Instagram/officialbeckyhammon
Becky Hammon said her role as the one of two female coaches in the NBA's Summer League is progress, but added that women remain an "untapped resource" in the league.

Hammon serves as assistant coach for the Spurs during the regular season and as head coach for the team's Summer League, a role she's filled since 2015. The team won the title that same year.

Still, beyond Hammon, women remain scarce in the NBA. This upcoming season will mark Hammon's sixth season as an assistant coach with the Spurs, but the 2019-2020 season will be the first that she's not the only female assistant coach in the league.

She now has good company with the recent hires of Lindsay Gottlieb by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kara Lawson by the Boston Celtics.



“It’s a whole other untapped resource,” she told reporters. “A whole side of the population has not been tapped for their basketball knowledge.”

Hammon welcomes all progress, however.

"I think the more qualified people we get in the door, the better," she told KSAT. "The Cavs getting Coach Gottlieb ... is a great hire and something different. She didn't come from the pro side, so I'm excited that game recognizes game, and it's starting to translate into real jobs and real opportunities for women."

This year, Hammon is joined by two other female coaches for the Spurs' Summer League. Edneisha Curry and Lorena Infantes Nunez will serve as guest coaches for the team as they play in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, though Hammon will only oversee the team in the latter city.

