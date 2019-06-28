TPR to Screen Oscar Winner Midnight Cowboy at Santikos Bijou

click to enlarge United Artists

If the only thing you know about Jon Voight is that he’s Angelina Jolie’s dad, then this week’s iteration of TPR’s Cinema Tuesdays is a must-attend for you.Voight’s storied career was launched by, in which he starred as a naïve Texan dishwasher who decides to make it big in New York City as a sex worker. Things don’t quite go his way once he arrives, and he strikes up an unlikely friendship with the aptly named grifter Ratso Rizzo, played by Dustin Hoffman.Not only is this first and only X-rated flick to receive the Oscar for Best Picture (though it was later reclassified as R),is also the source of the ultimate NYC exclamation: “I’m walkin’ here!”