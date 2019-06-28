Email
Friday, June 28, 2019

TPR to Screen Oscar Winner Midnight Cowboy at Santikos Bijou

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 7:11 AM

If the only thing you know about Jon Voight is that he’s Angelina Jolie’s dad, then this week’s iteration of TPR’s Cinema Tuesdays is a must-attend for you.

Voight’s storied career was launched by Midnight Cowboy, in which he starred as a naïve Texan dishwasher who decides to make it big in New York City as a sex worker. Things don’t quite go his way once he arrives, and he strikes up an unlikely friendship with the aptly named grifter Ratso Rizzo, played by Dustin Hoffman.

Not only is this first and only X-rated flick to receive the Oscar for Best Picture (though it was later reclassified as R), Midnight Cowboy is also the source of the ultimate NYC exclamation: “I’m walkin’ here!”

$10-$15, Tue July 2, 7:30 p.m., Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8977, tpr.org.
Event Details TPR Cinema Tuesdays: Midnight Cowboy
@ Santikos Bijou
4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., July 2, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
