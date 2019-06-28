Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in San Antonio

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / viewsottawa

If you're not up for doing the cookout at home and want to go out to celebrate Independence Day this year, you have a few options. Here's a quick rundown:Go the historical route and pay your respects at the Alamo. The landmark will host a day of patriotic celebrations with special living history demonstrations, photo ops with re-enactors, firing demonstrations, music, readings and more.Celebrate America's independence by being your true, emo self at Emo Night on the Strip. A DJ will spin all the songs that help you relive your teenage angst. If you're sad that Warped Tour is now over, consider this your summertime throwback. Oh, and you'll also have the chance to win tickets to see Craig Owens of Chiodos.End the night at Industry, which is hosting Marr-Moz Experience, a Smiths/Morrissey tribute band. We know y'all love being sad, so make plans to be there and let your true feelings show.This near-downtown hotspot will host a classic picnic in honor of the holiday. Score specials from the Bottling Department or snag bites from a special popup by Bud's Southern Rotisserie, which will sell barbecue chicken with corn and watermelon as well as bacon-wrapped jalapeño sausage-on-a-stick. Live music will be provided by the Peterson Brothers.If you feel like going the foodie route, consider stopping by Chef Jason Dady's Shuck Shack. The oyster house is celebrating its fourth anniversary while America marks its 243rd birthday. The four-day festivities kick off on Independence Day with a New England-style lobster boil. The kids will be able to play in the yard — and bring your pup too — while you feast on platters of lobster, corn-on-the-cob, sausage and spiced potatoes. Yum! There will also be other food and drink specials.Start the party early by visiting San Antonio's mega-sized flea market. On Sunday, June 30, the village will offer free flags, face-painting, mini bull-riding and more. The family-friendly event will also include appearances by Iron Man, Supergirl, the Punisher and Harley Quinn.Rally the family and head to Woodlawn Lake Park for a day of patriotic fun, brought to you by the City of San Antonio. The day-long festivities kick off in the morning with carnival-style rides, games, activities and live entertainment throughout the day. The family-friendly event also will include food trucks and vendors so you can score barbecue, hot dogs, tacos and cold drinks. Be sure to stick around for the fireworks show at night — it's one not to miss!