Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

The Woodlawn Theatre Will Pull Out All the Stops for a Post-Independence Day Disney-Filled Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Woodlawn Theatre
It's hard to pinpoint exactly why it is, but summer feels like the perfect time to celebrate all things Disney. Maybe it's nostalgia for school breaks and the accompanying vacations to the meccas of amusement parks in Orlando and/or Anaheim, or, if you were stuck at home, whiling away the dog days by running VHS (or DVD, as the case may be) copies of animated princess movies on repeat.

The Woodlawn Theatre is also caught up in this feeling. Just in time for the summer heat to kick into high gear, their production of Beauty and the Beast opens this Friday, followed by a special Disney-themed post-show cabaret.  Independence Day won't be the only source of pyrotechnics this weekend, as fireworks spark onstage when Belle and the Beast fall in love in a "tale as old as time." The musical production brings the Beast's castle even more to life, with Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip twirling across the stage.

$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays (through July 28), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
Event Details Beauty and the Beast
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Sat., July 13, 2 p.m. and Thu., July 25, 7 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price: $18-$30
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

But what's better than hearing your favorite Disney songs sung live? That's right – singing them yourself! You can do exactly that after the curtain call on Friday, when the free post-show Woodlawn After Dark commences. This time, the theme is Disney Villains, so be ready to hear renditions of everything form Ursula's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" to Scar's "Be Prepared." The variety show will include pre-programmed performers as well as walk-ons, so if you'd like to strut your villainous stuff just shoot an email to chris@woodlawntheatre.org.

Free, 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org
Event Details Woodlawn After Dark: Disney Villains
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 5, 10:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Woodlawn After Dark: Disney Villains

    Woodlawn After Dark: Disney Villains @ Woodlawn Theatre

    • Fri., July 5, 10:30 p.m. Free
  • Beauty and the Beast

    Beauty and the Beast @ Woodlawn Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Sat., July 13, 2 p.m. and Thu., July 25, 7 p.m. Continues through July 28 $18-$30
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Actress Katie Leclerc Returns Home to San Antonio to Shoot Golf Drama Round of Your Life Read More

  2. Try Your Hand at Drag While Giving Back to Charity at Annual Tuff Drag Diva, Divo Competition Read More

  3. Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in San Antonio Read More

  4. French & Michigan to Release Catalogue of San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk's Most Recent Work Read More

  5. Horrorholics Rejoice: Monster Con Returns to San Antonio This Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation