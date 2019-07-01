The Woodlawn Theatre Will Pull Out All the Stops for a Post-Independence Day Disney-Filled Weekend

click to enlarge
It's hard to pinpoint exactly why it is, but summer feels like the perfect time to celebrate all things Disney. Maybe it's nostalgia for school breaks and the accompanying vacations to the meccas of amusement parks in Orlando and/or Anaheim, or, if you were stuck at home, whiling away the dog days by running VHS (or DVD, as the case may be) copies of animated princess movies on repeat.
The Woodlawn Theatre is also caught up in this feeling. Just in time for the summer heat to kick into high gear, their production of Beauty and the Beast opens this Friday, followed by a special Disney-themed post-show cabaret. Independence Day won't be the only source of pyrotechnics this weekend, as fireworks spark onstage when Belle and the Beast fall in love in a "tale as old as time." The musical production brings the Beast's castle even more to life, with Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip twirling across the stage.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays (through July 28), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Sat., July 13, 2 p.m. and Thu., July 25, 7 p.m. Continues through July 28
Price:
$18-$30
Theater
But what's better than hearing your favorite Disney songs sung live? That's right – singing them yourself! You can do exactly that after the curtain call on Friday, when the free post-show Woodlawn After Dark commences. This time, the theme is Disney Villains, so be ready to hear renditions of everything form Ursula's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" to Scar's "Be Prepared." The variety show will include pre-programmed performers as well as walk-ons, so if you'd like to strut your villainous stuff just shoot an email to chris@woodlawntheatre.org
Free, 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., July 5, 10:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Theater