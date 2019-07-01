Try Your Hand at Drag While Giving Back to Charity at Annual Tuff Drag Diva, Divo Competition

click to enlarge
Well, it's official – as of Monday, the sparkling celebrations and Lisa Frank rainbow realness of Pride are over until 2020.
Feel free to drown your sorrows
in some Big Freedia Ben & Jerry's, but all is not lost: on Saturday, the Community Christmas Party and Show
(CCP&S) is hosting its annual Tuff Drag Diva / Divo competition at the SA Country Saloon.
If you've always wanted to try out drag but were never brave enough to give it a shot, this is a great chance to let our your inner queen (or king!) for a good cause. Of the $500 funding goal, $200 will go to two charities of the winning diva and divo's choice, with the remainder of funds to be used as seed money for the next CCP&S event. Plus, any money raised in excess of $500 will be split between the two winners' charity donations!
Admission is free, but come prepared to vote with your cash as the divas and divos flounce across the stage. Contestants are scored by the judges in a Presentation and an Entertainment round, with any tips they earn from their performances directly translated into higher scores.
@ SA Country Saloon
10127 Coachlight
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., July 6, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
Free
LGBT
