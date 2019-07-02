Aztec Theatre Rooftop Bar Addition, Renovation Design Unveiled

click to enlarge
The historic Aztec Theatre, which has stood downtown for almost a century, is getting a facelift starting this fall. According to Culture Map San Antonio
, the movie theater-turned-concert venue is transforming its rooftop into a "multipurpose event space accommodating approximately 200 to 220 guests," with a bar and terrace overlooking the skyline.
As part of the planned renovation, which will be completed by San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners
with assistance by historical preservation experts Seventh Generation Design, the second floor of the Aztec will also be updated and expanded to accommodate between 100 and 120 more people in the space.
After the planned opening in August of 2020, the rooftop and second floor spaces will be available to rent for private events. However, when they're not booked, the second floor will serve as an expanded lobby for the Aztec's events, and patrons will be able to sip libations at the rooftop bar.
