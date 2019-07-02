Five Ways to Enjoy Art in San Antonio Over the Long Holiday Weekend

click to enlarge
This weekend, take full advantage of your P.T.O. with the coincidental synchronicity between Independence Day festivities and the First Friday art walk. Before you truck over to the Tower of the Americas for the annual fireworks extravaganza, check out some Thursday art previews, and follow up with a smorgasbord of openings that commence on Friday.
"Girlwork" @ FL!GHT Gallery
FL!GHT Gallery gets the party started on Thursday with an "all San Antonio, all girl exhibition." The featured artists work in a variety of media – from fiber to photography – but the works coalesce around themes of "history, domesticity, identity and formalism." Works by Abby Hinojosa, Bárbara Miñarro, Brittany Ham, Casey Galloway, Jacqueline Saragoza McGilvray, Jesse Ruiz, Nicole Poole and Rebekah Hurst will be on display.
Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightSA
"Boudoir" @ Tatum Originals Choice Goods
Also opening on Thursday is another all-woman enterprise featuring Connie Chapa, The Wednesdays and the mononymic Genevieve. The sexiness will be fully amped up for First Friday, though, when Shayla Shimmy
christens the exhibition with a special performance at 8:30 p.m. Plus, while you're there, you can shop First Friday market at Brick, since they share the building!
Free, 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Tatum Goods Choice Originals, 1420 S. Alamo St. #103, choicegoodsgallery.com
"La Ruta" @ Rubio Gallery-South
In this solo show, Fernando Andrade uses "stories told by [his] grandmother about her travels across Mexico and Texas to visit family" as a touchstone to muse about the importance of the connection between the U.S. and Mexico, which is under constant attack by the current presidential administration.
Free, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Rubio Gallery-South at Southtown Flats, 111 Probandt, facebook.com/RubioGallerySouth
"Boundary Creatures" @ Terminal 136
Mixed-media installation artist Christine Garvey has transformed Terminal 136 into a sort of "feminist temple" by installing a set of "altars" which house sculpted "Boundary Creatures," Garvey's physical manifestation of a concept originated by historian Francis Connelly. The creatures are simultaneously familiar yet monstrous, "rotten little fruits," painstakingly positioned to "[offer] a place to contemplate the surreal materiality of the female form, one which has been ruined, sacrificed, and reinvented throughout the course of history."
Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, art.utsa.edu/terminal-136
"Arboles 2.0" @ Galeria E.V.A.
Drawing inspiration from the traditional Mexican Tree of Life clay sculptures (also known as "Arboles de la Vida") and 18th and 19th century Spanish portraiture, Kathy Sosa imagines her own tree of life, depicting modern women in bright colors and ornamentation meant to evoke each subject's state of mind in a "quirky and unpretentious" style.
Free, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Galeria E.V.A., 3412 S. Flores St., facebook.com/galeriaeva/
