Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Overtime Theater Opening One-Man Show 'An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE OVERTIME THEATER
  • Courtesy of the Overtime Theater
This one-man show will take audiences into the fading mind of the acclaimed dark Romantic poet and author Edgar Allan Poe as he wanders the streets of Baltimore in his feverish final week on Earth.

Written, produced and starring Derek Berlin, a native San Antonian and lifelong performer, An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’s “macabre” look into the tortured man’s “purgatorial” musings ought to find a nice home at the Overtime Theater, best known for its penchant for the weird and its willingness to offer the stage to eclectics and their experiments.

Let’s see how well Berlin’s latest project can measure up to the granddaddy of Gothic fiction himself.

$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays (through July 27), 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.



