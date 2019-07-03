San Antonians Have Lots of Choices with Competing Gender-Bending Film Screenings on Same Night

There's already fancy films running all summer via TPR's beloved Cinema Tuesdays, but that hasn't stopped Artpace and the Alamo Drafthouse from scheduling their own, competing screenings for Tuesday, July 9. If you love art films but have already seen Some Like It Hot, check out the other gender-bending flicks on deck for the same night.
First up is Artpace's free showing of critically acclaimed documentary Narcissister Organ Player. Directed by its eponymous subject, the film takes a raw and intimate look at the "masked and merkin-clad" mixed-media and performance artist Narcissister, who currently serves as Artpace's International Artist-in-Residence. The child of "a Sephardic Jewish mother and an African-American father," Narcissister contends with race, gender and mortality in her work, and the documentary "goes behind her iconic mask" to delve deeply into her childhood as well as her relationship with her ailing mother.
Free, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org
If you're looking for a different kind of exploration of the feminine, head to Alamo Drafthouse Park North for a special screening of a brand new 4K restoration of The Queen, which chronicles the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant in New York City. The behind-the-scenes look at the pageant has all the drama you've come to love (and expect) from drag competitions, but these Queens are the OGs. If you loved all of the media sniping about those who did or didn't "get" the Camp theme for this year's Met Gala, then this is the movie for you.