Thursday, July 4, 2019

Cellar Theater Brings Thought-Provoking 'Confessions of a Mexpatriate' to the Stage

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 7:35 AM

Ruminating upon a host of interconnected issues that relate to notions of both home and identity, often through a humorous yet critical lens, Confessions of a Mexpatriate is a big, hilarious and thought-provoking play.

Written by Austin playwright Raul Garza, who some may know from previous works like Fantasmaville and MyHEB (both award-winning affairs), Confessions is a one-man performance that follows a disillusioned Mexican American man named Samuel. Dissatisfied with his life and adrift in terms of his purpose and identity, Samuel journeys to Mexico is search of a homeland that might help make sense of his life and self.

What he ultimately finds amid the cultural and natural beauty of his lost homeland is nothing more or less than self-acceptance. As such, Samuel functions as an Everyman, a stand in for generations of Latinx people living in the U.S., navigating their complex experiences in their home country while longing for some sort of rooting in the past of their ancestors.

$10-$20, 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 4-Saturday July 6, 2 p.m. Sunday July 7, Cellar Theater, 800 West Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, teatroaudaz.com.



