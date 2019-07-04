Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Percy Jackson Book The Lightning Thief, Written By San Antonio Author, Reimagined as Musical at the Tobin

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge JEREMY DANIEL
  • Jeremy Daniel
The brainchild of San Antonio native Rick Riordan, the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series began as bedtime stories Riordan invented to entertain his son Haley that he developed into five immensely popular YA novels.

On what is supposed to be an ordinary field trip, Percy Jackson, a pre-teen struggling with ADHD and dyslexia, is thrust into a dangerous battle that leads to the revelation that he is not just “some kid,” but a demigod, the son of his mortal mother and a mysterious member of the Greek pantheon. Percy is pulled away from his normal life, swept up into a series of adventures and a journey of personal discovery as he becomes enmeshed in longstanding conflicts between the gods.

The series’ popularity seemed to hit a downswing after the release of two CGI-laden film adaptations of middling quality, but the story has reemerged as a musical of all things. Drawing from a one-hour musical adaptation that premiered in New York in 2014, the expanded touring production stages the events of the first book of the series, The Lightning Thief, in which Percy discovers his identity and must recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.

While the show may strike some as a cynical cash grab, the musical has actually been well-received — the Hollywood Report notes that it “provides an excellent if irreverent introduction to Greek mythology that just might persuade some kids to dig deeper.”



$34.50-$89.50, Sat July 6, 8 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 6, 8 p.m.
Price: $31.60-$89.50
Buy Tickets
Theater and Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sat., July 6, 8 p.m. $31.60-$89.50
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Women's Center to Host Warrior Women Film Screening Honoring American Indian Movement Read More

  2. Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonians Have Lots of Choices with Competing Gender-Bending Film Screenings on Same Night Read More

  4. Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib Bringing Comedy Act to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Read More

  5. Cellar Theater Brings Thought-Provoking 'Confessions of a Mexpatriate' to the Stage Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation